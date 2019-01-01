Four-way battle for promotion highlight of final Premier League matchday

This Saturday, PDRM, UiTM, Negeri Sembilan and Pulau Pinang will vie for the remaining promotion spot that will take them to the 2020 Super League.

Sabah may have come away with the 2019 Malaysia Premier League title, but the remaining promotion spot is still up for grabs on the final matchday of the league this Saturday.

JDT II are currently in second place with 33 points, but as a developmental side they cannot be promoted to the same tier as the first team, a fate shared by FC II in seventh place (27 points).

This means that four clubs are currently still with the chance to grab the remaining promotional spot, and they are only three points apart. More amazingly, two of them will face the other two this Saturday, in what is set to be a nerve-wracking finish to this season's second tier campaign.

PDRM FA in third (30 points) will host Pulau Pinang in sixth (27), while UiTM FC (28) in fourth place will face fifth-place Negeri Sembilan (28) at home. What results do these four teams need in order to obtain top-tier status? Find out below, and also find out how you can watch these two matches online here.

PDRM:

- A win will ensure the Cops' return to the for the first time since 2016.

- A draw will still see them through, but as long as the UiTM-Negeri match also ends even.

- A defeat will extinguish their promotional chances.

UiTM:

- The university side is the only one of the four clubs to have never played in the top tier, and they need to win while hoping that PDRM lose or draw.

- A draw or defeat will see them stay in the Premier League.

Negeri Sembilan:

- The Deers need to win while hoping that PDRM lose or draw, in order to secure a swift return to the top tier.

- A draw or defeat will see them stay in the Premier League.

Pulau Pinang:

- Perhaps the side with the slimmest chance out of the four, the Panthers need to beat PDRM while hoping that the match between UiTM and Negeri ends in a draw. If all this happens, they will be tied on points with the Cops, but they will move up to third by virtue of goal difference.

- A draw or defeat means another season in the Premier League.

Meanwhile at the bottom, two traditional state sides; Kelantan and Sarawak will try to evade the ignominy of being the only club to be relegated to the third tier this season, as the last-place finisher.

Kelantan (10th, 14 points, home to UKM FC)

- A win will guarantee the former Super League, and champions safety from relegation.

- A draw or lose can still end up in safety, but only if Sarawak lose or draw, but the Red Warriors need to avoid losing by an enormous margin in this scenario.

Sarawak (11th, 13 points, home to United)

- Only a win will do for the Crocodiles, and even then they still need Kelantan to lose or draw in their final league match.

- A draw might be enough, but Kelantan need to lose by an 11-goal margin at the same time.

