Fouad Chafik: Dijon confirm departure of Morocco defender

The 34-year-old has left the Stade Gaston Gerard having failed to renew his contract with the Owls

Fouad Chafik will not continue his career at French side Dijon, the club has confirmed.

The Morocco international joined the Owls in 2016 from Stade Lavallois, and he has gone ahead to be a key figure at Stade Gaston Gerard.

Nonetheless, he has decided to leave the Dijon-based outfit alongside Wesley Lautoa, after failing to renew his contract with David Linares’ squad.

This can be attributed to the club’s relegation to the French second tier – after finishing at the base of Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 campaign. During that season, he featured in 23 matches with a single goal to his credit.

Nonetheless, Dijon have paid tribute to the players, describing their conduct as "exemplary".

“Wesley Lautoa and Fouad Chafik did not follow up on the contract extensions proposed by the DFCO,” a statement from the club read.

“Wesley Lautoa and Fouad Chafik will not continue their careers at the DFCO. Respectively recruited in July 2017 from FC Lorient and in July 2016 from Stade Lavallois, they have 103 and 124 games under the Dijon shirt.

“Faithful and involved, the two defenders will leave a good memory within the club: By their exemplary, their professionalism and their state of mind, they leave a good image.

“These are two warriors who have always worn the DFCO jersey. We would have liked to keep them, but we did not reach an agreement.

“The story ends there, but they will always be welcome at the club. The entire DFCO thanks Wesley and Fouad for their investment and wishes them all the best for the rest of their careers.”

Chafik is keen to play in the French elite division and he is expected to disclose his destination in the coming days, before the commencement of the 2021-22 campaign.

Born in Pierrelatte, France, the 34-year-old began his professional career at UPMF Grenoble Universite before heading for Montelimar in 2009.

Before joining Dijon in 2016, he represented Valence, Istres, and Laval between 2010 to 2016.

On the international scene, he was invited to the Morocco national football team for the first time in May 2015.

Chafik made his debut for the Atlas Lions two years later in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Libya in 2017.