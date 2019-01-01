Fosu-Mensah returns to Manchester United from Fulham for knee surgery

The Dutch defender is heading back to Old Trafford, ending his season-long loan spell at Craven Cottage early due to a knee injury

Timothy Fosu-Mensah will return to parent club from after having surgery on a knee ligament injury.

international Fosu-Mensah joined Fulham in August after a spell at last season, playing regularly before Aaron Wan-Bissaka's emergence at right-back.

A versatile player who can play across the back four and in central midfield, Fosu-Mensah was seen as a shrewd acquisition by Fulham following their promotion.

But his performances at Craven Cottage have made him a regular target for criticism and he has played just 12 times in the Premier League, the latest against on Saturday seeing him sustain a knee injury.

Fosu-Mensah requires surgery and his subsequent rehabilitation will be at United, indicating the defender's time at Fulham – whose relegation has been confirmed – is over.

Following assessment of an injury sustained in the game, @tfosumensah will undergo knee ligament surgery.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Timothy 🤜🤛 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 19, 2019

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks as a youth player at Old Trafford before graduating to the senior squad in 2016.

Since then he has found first-team opportunities limited, with just 21 appearances to his name for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Should his recovery from surgery be successful, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might consider using the versatile starlet regularly next season, with the team's current defensive woes well documented.

United are destined to finish the campaign without a trophy and a number of summer transfer targets have been mooted as the Norwegian aims to improve the squad.

Article continues below

The Red Devils have five matches left to play in the Premier League this term, with Everton up next at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Solskjaer's side may need to secure maximum points in order to qualify for next season's , with two points separating them and fourth-placed in the table.