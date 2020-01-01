Foster: Former Orlando Pirates striker joins Vitoria Guimaraes from AS Monaco

The Portuguese outfit confirmed signing the 19-year-old forward on a long-term deal, which includes the club having 95% of the economic rights for the South African youth inernational to the value of €1 200 000 (=/-R24 714 636).

“Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Lyle Foster, who signs a contract valid for the next five sports seasons. Vitória SC holds 95% of the economic rights of the South African striker for the value of €1,200,000, with goals that can reach up to €300, 000 (Translated),” confirmed the club on their official website.

“Foster, 19 years old, has already represented the national team of his country three times, following a successful path for the youth teams that culminated with the achievement of the COSAFA U-20 of 2017, in which he scored three goals, one of them in the final. The striker was part of the shortlist of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Golden Boy trophy, which distinguishes the best under-21 players playing in Europe,” the club stated.

“The reinforcement of Vitória SC proved to be at the service of the , from where he moved to AS Monaco last year. After making his debut for the Monegasque team, Foster spent the second half of the season in Belgium, on loan from Cercle Brugge,” read the club’s statement.