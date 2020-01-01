Former Watford star Smith backs Sarr to ‘go to the next level’ in his career

The 40-year-old is in awe of the talent of the Senegal international and confident the winger will get even better with the Hornets

Former star Tommy Smith believes Ismaila Sarr can move to the next level in his career after already showing glimpses of his potential in the Premier League.

The international joined the Hornets last summer as the club’s record signing following his consistent showings for during his two-year stay with the French side, where he featured in 59 league games and scored 13 goals.

The winger, however, struggled to adapt to the English top-flight on his arrival at Vicarage Road but has been in superb form since December.

More teams

The forward has scored five goals and contributed four assists in 19 Premier League appearances, including his man-of-the-match display against in February, where he scored two goals as his side ended the Reds’ unbeaten run.

Smith is delighted with the performances of the 22-year-old since he acclimatized to the league and praised the Hornets for securing his signature.

“He looks like an incredible talent. He took a little while to get used to the pace of the league and strength of the players and looked like he lacked a little bit of belief, which is understandable,” Smith told the club website.

“He's now got that belief and he looks like he can go on to the next level. It's another brilliant scouting find by Watford and he'll look even better in the next 12 to 18 months.”

Andre Gray, who arrived at Watford from in 2017, is also in awe of the potential of the Senegalese forward and believes he can reach the peak of his career.

“He was very shy and doesn't speak the language properly yet, but he's looked the part since he got his goal at ,” Gray said.

“The gaffer now makes life simpler for him and every time he gets the ball, it's just the encouragement to go, go, go. He is so quick – he's the quickest player I've played with and can just knock it and go.

“He's so fit as well and can go both ways [up and down] and he's unplayable on his day, as we saw against Liverpool.

“He's a threat to everyone and if you watch the games, you see the full-backs he faces and they step off him every time he gets the ball, but even then he manages to get past them. He relieves so much pressure and enables us to counter-attack. He can be whatever he wants to be.”

Article continues below

Sarr will hope to continue his blistering performances when the Premier League resumes on June 17, having been suspended since mid-March.

The winger was part of Senegal’s squad that finished as runner-up in the 2019 in , behind .

He will be expected to play a key role for the Teranga Lions when the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, which have been in hiatus due to Covid-19 restart.