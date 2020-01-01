Former Real Madrid forward Congo arrested in cocaine bust

The 43-year-old was brought in for questioning by Spain's National Police and has professed his innocence

Former forward Edwin Congo has been arrested and questioned by police regarding his role in a cocaine smuggling operation.

Congo was among 18 people arrested after 's National Police seized a ton of cocaine that was smuggled between layers of cardboard fruit boxes.

"Eighteen people arrested and a ton of cocaine impregnated in the carton of fruit boxes seized thanks to an international macro-operation led by the National Police," read a tweet from the National Police.

More teams

Congo, 43, was questioned by police in Madrid and was subsequently released.

The striker arrived in Spain in 1999 when he joined Madrid from Colombian outfit Once Caldas for €5 million, which made him the most expensive Colombian export in history at the time.

But Congo failed to impose himself at the Bernabeu and never played an official game for Madrid, spending time on loan at , Vitoria Guimaraes of and French side .

In 2002 Congo joined , where he spent four seasons before subsequent moves to Gijon and Recreativo de Huelva.

Internationally, Congo made 17 appearances for the national team, playing in the Copa America in 1999 and 2004.

Congo has served as a regular guest on Spanish TV program "El Chiringuito," where he appeared on Tuesday night to profess his innocence.

"I'm calm. It's not a comfortable situation," Congo said.

"They asked me a series of questions and after that, I returned home. They showed me photos of people I had been introduced to. The police told me I should stay away from people who aren't good for me, that I need to do things a different way.

Article continues below

"They asked me if I was connected to cocaine trafficking. I don't have anything to do with it. I do business with one of the people in the photos, but with emeralds.

"I've tried to make a living via this friend, who is the one who has the connection. He was someone who was helping me. I'm calm because I don't deal cocaine, I don't have cocaine at home.

“I am innocent, I have absolutely nothing to do with the sale, manufacture or anything that has to do with cocaine."