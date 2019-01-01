Former Man Utd defender Stam to be new Feyenoord coach

The ex-Netherlands international will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at De Kuip next season

have confirmed Jaap Stam will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the club’s new coach in the summer.

Van Bronckhorst announced in January that he would be leaving his position at the end of the season, with former defender Stam being appointed as his successor on a two-year contract.

Stam only took charge at PEC Zwolle in December on an 18-month contract, but revealed that he could not turn down the opportunity to coach Feyenoord.

“I really enjoy PEC Zwolle, but, for every ambitious coach, if the opportunity arises to work at a club like Feyenoord, you will seriously think about it,” Stam told Feyenoord’s official website.

“After good and open conversations with (technical director) Martin van Geel about the possibilities and impossibilities at Feyenoord, I soon found out that I would like to go for this opportunity.

“I am grateful to PEC Zwolle for the fact that they understand my ambitions have come quickly to an agreement with Feyenoord.

“In the coming months I will do everything I can to finish the season at PEC Zwolle with the players and the staff. That will really be the focus for me in the coming period.”

Feyenoord’s technical director Van Geel added: “We have known each other for a long time, so at Feyenoord we know what kind of person we are getting.

“Jaap is a realist with a clear vision and with a very impressive track record as a player and the necessary experience as a coach.

“It is therefore logical that I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint him for the coming seasons after the cooperation of PEC Zwolle.”

Stam enjoyed a stellar career as a player, starting out at PEC Zwolle, and also representing the likes of , Manchester United, , and , as well as winning 67 caps for .

He won the with United in 1999 and started his coaching career with assistant roles at Zwolle and Ajax before being appointed boss in the summer of 2016.

The 46-year-old led Reading to the Championship play-off final in his season, but left the club 12 months ago.