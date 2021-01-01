Former Liverpool winger Mark Gonzalez suffers heart attack aged 36

The news was confirmed by the former Chile international's wife in a message on social media

Former Liverpool winger Mark Gonzalez has suffered a heart attack at the age of just 36.

Gonzalez’s wife Maura Rivera confirmed the news in a post on social media, though she added that he was feeling a "little better".

"Mark suffered an acute myocardial infarction [heart attack] and I'm sharing it here and now so that you know that not everything that comes out on social media is always pretty,” she said.

What else did Rivera say about Gonzalez?

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rivera added: "The love of my life, my soul mate, what a shock you have given me.

“The past few nights have been terrible. Days filled with uncertainty, it's been really frightening.

“I am writing this as you are still here with us and a little better - and because in many ways, the fact that you are still here with us, makes us cherish every moment we have together, family and above all, life itself.

“It's amazing how everything can change from one moment to the next.

"Life can surprise us and test us, instil fear but with faith, strength and hope, we can come out of all of the bad moments.

"I want you to be with me forever, Mark.”

Liverpool and Real Betis wish Gonzalez well

Liverpool sent a get well soon message to Gonzalez as he continues his recovery.

"We're sending all of our best wishes to former Red, Mark Gonzalez, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack,” read a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone at the Reds wishes you a quick recovery, Mark”.

Another one of Gonzalez’s former clubs, Real Betis, Tweeted: "We are sending all our love to Mark Gonzalez, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack We are with you! We wish you a speedy recovery!"

Gonzalez's brief Liverpool career

Gonzalez moved to Anfield from Albacete in October 2005 but was immediately loaned out to Real Sociedad as he was initially unable to obtain a work permit in England.

A work permit was eventually granted the following year and he was able to begin his Reds career in the summer of 2006.

Article continues below

He went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for Rafa Benitez’s side during the 2006-07 season before returning to Spain with Real Betis at the end of the campaign.

The winger also had a spell at Russian side CSKA Moscow before returning to South America where he represented Universidad Catolica, Sport Recife, Colo-Colo and finally Magallanes, where he retired in 2019.

He also made 56 appearances for Chile and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in 2016.