Former Inter striker Crespo sacked by Argentine club Banfield

The Serie A veteran has endured a difficult start to his managerial career

Hernan Crespo has been sacked by Banfield after just nine months in charge, the club announced on Monday.

Banfield part ways with head coach and Argentine great Crespo just five matches into the Superliga season.

Crespo, who signed an 18-month contract with Banfield in December, paying the price for overseeing only one win in five league games this term.

Friday's goalless draw away to Defensa y Justicia left Banfield – 16th in 2018-19 – languishing in 19th position and without a win in three games.

"The board of directors of the Banfield wishes to thank Hernan Crespo and his entire technical body for their dedication, commitment, effort and commitment throughout these nine months at the helm of our first team," a club statement read.

"The professionalism and work demonstrated by Hernan and his team on a day-to-day basis [both leading to the Primera squad and empowering our youth] have been extremely satisfactory. But unfortunately, as usually happens in football even with promising projects like this, the results obtained have not been as expected and those that the club need at this time.

"That is why it has been decided to end the relationship with the coach and his collaborators.

"Thanking again Hernan Crespo and his team not only for their professional skills, but also human and identification with the values of the Banfilena Family, we wish them good luck with their careers that will undoubtedly develop successfully."



Former Argentina striker Crespo had previously coached Serie B side Modena before becoming a director at outfit .

Crespo scored 35 goals in 64 appearances during his international career, while in club football he won the Primera Division and the Copa Libertadores during his time with River Plate before moving to Parma.

Beginning and ending his playing career in Europe with the Italian club, Crespo also enjoyed stints with , , , and as he won three Serie A titles and one Premier League crown.

The now 44-year-old has now been sacked twice as a manager with his time in charge of Modena ending after fan discontent over his performance.