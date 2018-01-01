Live Scores
Former Gambian FA President Seedy Kinteh banned by Fifa for corruption

The ex-Gambia Football Federation boss becomes the latest former FA President from Africa to be sanctioned by Fifa

World football governing body Fifa has slapped former Gambian Football Federation President Seedy Kinteh with a four-year ban for corruption.

Kinteh was found guilty by the Fifa’s Independent Ethics Committee adjudicatory Chamber for receiving a bribe from former Fifa presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hamman in the run-up to the 2011 presidential elections.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Seedy Kinteh, former President of the Gambia Football Federation, for four years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” Fifa said in a statement.

Former Football Association boss Bwalya and Manuel Dêndê of Sao Tome and Principe are the other former African FA presidents who were banned by Fifa this year for accepting illegal payments from Bin Hamman.

Bin Hamman intended to contest against former Fifa President Sepp Blatter in 2011 but was suspended a few days before the elections amid a bribery storm. 

Investigations on Kinteh started in March 2017.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found Kinteh guilty of having violated art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) and art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) of the 2012 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Additionally, a fine in the amount of USD 200,000 has been imposed on Kinteh.”

This year also saw former Ghana FA boss being handed a life ban by Fifa after being caught on video taking bribes from an undercover investigative journalist.

