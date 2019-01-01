Former Chelsea wing-back Aina reveals his father’s sacrifices on his career

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has explained how his father helped him to achieve his dream of becoming a footballer

Ola Aina has recounted his father’s efforts to ensure he became a professional footballer, including selling his car.

The wing-back joined as a schoolboy and went on to spend 11 years with the Stamford Bridge outfit, including a loan spell at Championship side .

Aina teamed up with side in 2018 for his second stint away from the Blues and earned rave reviews to secure a permanent stay with the Italian outfit this summer.

The former youth international, who featured prominently for the Super Eagles as they finished third at the 2019 , recalled the sacrifices of his father to ensure he realised his goal.

"The car just stopped in the middle of Vauxhall [in central London], and we were just stranded,” Aina told Aljazeera.

"He sold the car on the spot and then he put me on the train. He came on the train with me because I hadn't really used trains like that before, so it wasn't really too familiar.

"He came with me all the way to Chelsea training ground, made sure I got into my changing room, and then went all the way back home again.

“All those sacrifices they [made] is fuel for me to strive and to do well and repay them in ways that they can't imagine."

This season, Aina has made 10 appearances across all competitions to help Torino to 11th spot in the Serie A table.

The Super Eagles star will be expected to feature when the Bull take on in a league game on Sunday.