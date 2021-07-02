‘I promise to deliver’ - Former Chelsea star Mikel's message to Al Kuwait SC

The former Super Eagles captain was delighted to move from Stoke City to Kuwait and promised to give his level best for his new club

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has promised to help new club Al Kuwait SC to achieve their targets for the new season.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Premier League outfit disclosed the former Stoke City and Trabzonspor star had penned a one-year contract that will keep him at the club for the 2021-22 season.

Mikel's signing came as reinforcement for Al Kuwait, who finished third in the Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and leaders Al-Arabi.

Subsequently, the 34-year-old has revealed his delight after signing for the side and promised to give his level best to help the team have a successful campaign.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,” Mikel said in a video posted on Kuwaiti’s Instagram page.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful”.

Meanwhile, Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has admitted they already had an agreement in Mikel’s contract that he could leave the club anytime.

“Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along,” O'Neill said as quoted by stokesentinel.co.uk.

“John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.

Article continues below

“I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

Mikel will not be the only African star at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium as he joins Morocco's El-Mehdi Barrahma, Tunisia duo Ahmed Akaichi and Rami Bedoui, and Mali's Abdulwahid Sissoko in the Brigadiers' line-up.

He was one of the standout players in O'Neill's team in the 2020-21 season with 39 league appearances under his belt as they finished 14th in the table and was also part of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad and he also helped the country win bronze at the 2006, 2010 and 2019 editions.