Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Sarri named new Lazio manager

The Italian manager has taken charge of the Serie A club after spending one season away from the game

Maurizio Sarri has been named Lazio's manager, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old former Chelsea and Juventus boss will take over following the departure of Simone Inzaghi, who was recently hired by Inter.

Lazio finished sixth in Serie A last season and will play in the Europa League next season.

Sarri's path to Lazio

Sarri's road towards upper-level management famously came after a career as a semi-professional footballer and, ultimately, a banker.

He started his coaching career in 1990 in Italy's lower divisions, eventually working his way up to Napoli in 2015.

While at Napoli, Sarri emerged as one of the best managers in Italian football, earning recognition as the Serie A Coach of the Year in 2016-17.

He also developed a style of play that was quickly nicknamed "Sarriball," a dynamic attacking style based around possession.

Eventually, Sarriball made its way to London as he was appointed Chelsea manager, replacing fellow Italian Antonio Conte.

He spent just one season in England, winning the Europa League, the first trophy of his career, before returning home to Italy to manage Juventus.

However, he proved an awkward fit in Turin as he once again lasted just one season, despite winning Serie A in 2019-20.

He was sacked after the club suffered elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Lyon last August, and was out of football until taking on a new challenge with Lazio.

