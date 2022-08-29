Former Barcelona wonderkid Iker Bravo joins Real Madrid on loan

La Masia graduate Iker Bravo will spend the rest of the season at Real Madrid after signing from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bravo was one of Barca's top talents

Left for Leverkusen in 2021

Chance to impress at Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Bravo is returning to Spain after just one season with Bayer Leverkusen. The teenager was one of the most highly-rated talents in Barcelona's La Masia academy but left for Germany on a free in 2021 after failing to agree a new contract with the Catalans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 17-year-old now has the chance to impress back in Spain with Barca's biggest rivals. Los Blancos would love nothing better than to get one over on their fierce rivals and could have a real talent on their hands if Bravo can show the kind of quality that made him so impressive at La Masia.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT THEY SAID: "Spain U19 international Iker Bravo is joining Champions League winners and Super Cup winners Real Madrid from Bayer 04 Leverkusen with immediate effect," read a Leverkusen statement. "The Bundesliga club have agreed a 12-month loan with the Madrid club."

THE VERDICT: Goal's Tom Maston has offered his verdict on Bravo's return to Spain. "From the best centre-forward prospect in La Masia to La Fabrica in the space of 12 months," he wrote. "Interesting to see how he fares back in Spain."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID: Real Madrid's next game is against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.