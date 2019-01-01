Former Barca wonderkid Bojan signs with Montreal Impact

The Spanish star makes the move to MLS after several seasons with Stoke in the Premier League

Former midfielder Bojan Krkic has signed with the , the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spanish playmaker moves to as a Targeted Allocation Money signing on a one-and-a-half-year deal with options for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Bojan has spent the last five seasons with , scoring 14 goals while providing two assists in 53 Premier League games.

In addition, he fired once in 21 matches following the club's relegation to the Championship.

“Bojan is a very talented player who, at 28 years old, chose the Impact to pursue his career, after having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Montreal Impact head coach Remi Garde.

“His offensive ability to get others involved in the game and to score goals will be of precious help for the final stretch of the season. I welcome him to our club.”

Bojan came up through the Barcelona academy and, at the age of 17 years and 19 days, became the youngest player in club history to play in a game by surpassing the previous record held by Lionel Messi.

He then set the mark for youngest player to feature for the club in the as well as becoming the youngest player to score for the club in La Liga.

Looking forward to seeing you all tonight at the Stade Saputo!! 😉#IMFC #AllezMTL https://t.co/1AAE4chCq0 — Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) August 7, 2019

In total, Bojan provided 41 goals and 19 assists in 163 games for Barca, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

The midfielder joined in 2011 before a loan to Milan and a subsequent return to Barcelona, who immediately loaned him to in 2013.

From there, he joined Stoke while also featuring on loan for and during his five-year stay with the club.

The Impact currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, level with the seventh-place New Revolution on points while one point ahead of .

The Canadian club will face Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship semi-finals on Wednesday before returning to MLS play on Saturday with a visit to the .