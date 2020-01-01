Former AS Roma starlet Sadiq joins Almeria on five-year deal

After two seasons in the Serbian SuperLiga, the former Nigeria youth international has teamed up with the Spanish Segunda side

Ex- U23 forward Umar Sadiq has joined Almeria from Partizan Belgrade on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Spanish second division side confirmed.

The 23-year-old teams up with the Rojiblancos where he is expected to resuscitate his stuttering career in Jose Gomes’ squad.

The Kaduna-born striker began his career in Spezia before joining AS on a one-year loan alongside compatriot Nura Abdullahi. Having impressed in his maiden season, his was signed permanently by the Stadio Olimpico giants.

However, his inability to a command regular place in the Yellow and Reds' squad saw him loaned to , , NAC Breda, and Perugia with the space of five years.

In July 2019, he was shipped to Serbian club Partizan which included an option to buy. On August 4, he bagged his first goal for the club in a 4-0 league triumph over Macva Sabac.

In the 2019-20 campaign, he accounted for six goals and two assists in 10 Serbian top-flight games as the Black Whites finished second in the log.

“Umar Sadiq, a 23-year-old Nigerian striker, becomes a new UD Almeria player for the next five seasons after an agreement was reached with the footballer himself and Partizan de Belgrade,” a statement from the club read.

“The young African attacker came to European football through Spezia and then made the leap to Rome, which over the last few years has had him on loan in different teams from , Holland and .”

Our new number 9️⃣!

🤩 The 2016 Rio Olympic medallist arrived to dominate the areas of #LaLigaSmartbank pic.twitter.com/RKla4N7zv8 — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) October 5, 2020

On the international scene, he was part of Samson Siasia’s Dream Team squad that won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. There, he appeared in all six of his team's games, scoring four goals in the process - including a brace in the third-place victory over Honduras.

That feat earned him a place among Goal NxGn 2016's 50 best footballing talents from around the world born on or after January 1, 1997.

Sadiq will wear the number nine jersey and is expected to make his club debut against UD Logrones on October 10 in a second division tie. As it stands, the club are ranked 14th in the log having accrued three points from two games so far.