Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes tragically dies in traffic collision

Former and winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in traffic collision at the age of 35.

The Spaniard left the Liga club in 2016 but was a popular figure over two spells with Los Hispalenses. He also played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007.

Most recently, he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the Segunda Division after joining in January following a brief stint in .

Confirming the tragic news, Sevilla tweeted on Saturday: "We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace."

More to follow...