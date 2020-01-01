Foreign players in ISL season 7 quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge!

How much do you know about overseas players in ISL this season....

Over the years, the (ISL) has seen a lot of brilliant foreign players make the journey to and wow the fans.

This year, there are some established names as well as some promising names who have embarked on an Indian adventure.

This edition of Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for the fans who are up to date with the foreign acquisitions.

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The latest edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.