Foreign players don't hinder young Malaysian footballers' progress, says Michael Owen

The former England star has been in Malaysia for a promotional visit, and shared tips and his experience with the Selangor U-19 team on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former international and , , Newcastle and star, Michael Owen has been in Malaysia for a promotional visit organised by confectionery producer Cadbury.

On Tuesday morning, he visited the training session of Malaysian club Selangor's U-19 team in Shah Alam, sharing a number of tips with the Red Giants' youngsters.

In a press conference with the local media held after the event, the topic of the questions posed to the former player, who had broken into senior international football at the young age of 18 himself, naturally gravitated towards youth football.

Goal too got to ask the 38-year old a number of questions on the topic, one of which was the pressure felt by young players at the top level, who these days are entrusted with increasingly bigger first-team roles.

"If you are good enough to be a part of the team, you've got to balance out the ability with the physical size. There's no skill, really, in putting a very talented, technical 12-year old player against a 15-year old if the physical difference between them is too big.

"We need to push the talented players to get better and better, but that doesn't necessarily mean making things more difficult, by making them play with the senior team.

"It's all about the quality of the coaching and lots of different factors, such as the facilities. From what I'm seeing here (Selangor) there's a lot of talented footballers and hopefully they have the right pathway to go on and make it as professional footballers," opined the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner.

But when asked whether the sentiment that the presence of foreign players in Malaysia's top-two tiers limits the chances of younger local players obtaining first-team football, Owen disagreed, drawing comparison to English football.

"I was told by the president (Selangor chief Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin) earlier of the foreign player quota [in the Malaysian league]. In England we don't have any [limit], so if you're a good young English player, it's fair, the best will eventually be on the team. Here in Malaysia and many other countries, there's only a small allocation of foreign players and that helps promote young players.

"Instead of seeing it from a negative point of view and saying that the few foreign players are blocking the passage of local players, and I think it's only a very small group [of foreign players], I actually think those foreign players can be something like idols whom the youngsters can look up to.

"They (young players) look at what they (foreign players) do, how they live, the skills they have, and try to emulate them. It's good to have aspirations and opportunity; there's a nice balance in Malaysia where you don't have too many foreign players coming in, but you have enough people (foreigners) that you can aspire to be," explained the former UEFA Cup winner.

Tengku Amir, when asked during the presser by Goal about the Red Giants' plans for youth development, mentioned increasing interest in playing football as one of the team's aims.

We asked the former England star; does he agree that children and teenagers nowadays are not as interested in playing the game as their parents and grandparents were?

"It's very much the same in England! Trying to get my son outside to play football is difficult when he can play on the computer. It's important that we continue to inspire young players to actually be active, either at school or through clubs

"When I was young everybody was playing football, everybody, and now when I'm back home and drive past the park and the fields, they are empty. Nobody seems to be playing, but we're still producing good players. It has changed, the world is changing, we now have more elite academies and people are leaving the parks and going to these academies. Maybe fewer people are playing now, but the standards are higher and the coaching is more focused on the better players.

"I agree with the president, you have to have passion for football. Once you have it, you want to play more, and [the clubs] need to make it more exciting. That's where the very good players in the league are important in the inspirational sense. And then this needs to be brought down by creating new leagues and competitions so that the people can play more," Owen remarked.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!