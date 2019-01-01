Premier League

Football on UK TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the games that are being shown live on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and more in the United Kingdom this week.

*All times are UK.

Wednesday October 9

The highlight of Wednesday evening's fare is undoubtedly the meeting between international heavyweights Germany and Argentina, which, while a friendly match, will give viewers the opportunity to see some of the biggest stars in world football in action.

Time Match TV channel
7pm Belarus U19 vs Scotland U19 BBC Sport online
7:45pm Germany vs Argentina Sky Sports Football
7:45pm Stockport County vs Hartlepool United BT Sport 1

Thursday October 10

Qualification for Euro 2020 kicks off on Thursday, with games involving Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland have the toughest assignment, with an away trip to the Netherlands, while Scotland face Russia and Wales play Slovakia.

Brazil and Senegal will also lock horns on Thursday as they play a friendly match in Singapore.

Time Match TV channel
1pm Brazil vs Senegal LFC TV
3pm Kazakhstan vs Cyprus Sky Sports Football
5pm Belarus vs Estonia Sky Sports Football
5pm Kosovo vs Gibraltar Sky Sports Red Button
5:15pm Scotland U21 vs Lithuania U21 BBC Sport online
7:45pm Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Sky Sports Main Event
7:45pm Croatia vs Hungary Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Slovakia vs Wales Sky Sports Premier League / S4C
7:45pm Austria vs Israel Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm North Macedonia vs Slovenia Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Latvia vs Poland Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Belgium vs San Marino Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Russia vs Scotland Sky Sports Football

Friday October 11

Euro 2020 qualifiers continue on Friday, with England, Portugal and France among the teams in action.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions make the trip to Czech Republic, while world champions France take on Nordic upstarts Iceland. Portugal, meanwhile, will host lowly Luxembourg.

There is also action taking place in Australia and Spain to look forward to.

Time Match TV channel
9:30am Adelaide United vs Sydney FC BT Sport 1
7:35pm Stenhousemuir vs Waterford BBC Alba
7:45pm Czech Republic vs England ITV
7:45pm Montenegro vs Bulgaria Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Portugal vs Luxembourg Sky Sports Premier League
7:45pm Ukraine vs Lithuania Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Andorra vs Moldova Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Iceland vs France Sky Sports Football
7:45pm Turkey vs Albania Sky Sports Red Button
8pm Rayo Vallecano vs Tenerife La Liga YouTube

Saturday October 12

UK-based football fans are set for a packed schedule on Saturday, with Euro 2020 qualifiers involving Spain, Italy and the Republic of Ireland in store.

Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green will hope to strengthen their grip on top spot by beating Georgia, while Spain are away to Norway.

There is a Classical derby of sorts too, with Italy facing Greece in the evening.

Time Match TV channel
7:15am Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners BT Sport 1
9:30am Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City BT Sport 1
11am Girona vs Elche La Liga YouTube
12 noon Scotland U19 vs Andorra U19 BBC Sport online
2pm Georgia vs Republic of Ireland Sky Sports Football / Main Event
2pm Man City Women vs Birmingham City Women FA Player
3pm Charlton Athletic Women vs Aston Villa Women FA Player
3pm Almeria vs Lugo La Liga YouTube
3pm Sporting Gijon vs Alcorcon La Liga YouTube
5pm Denmark vs Switzerland Sky Sports Football
5pm Faroe Islands vs Romania Sky Sports Red Button
5pm Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland Sky Sports Red Button
5pm Extremadura vs Ponferradina La Liga YouTube
5pm Malaga vs Cadiz La Liga YouTube
5:15pm Partick Thistle vs Connah's Quay S4C
7:45pm Malta vs Sweden Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Norway vs Spain Sky Sports Football
7:45pm Italy vs Greece Sky Sports Premier League
7:45pm Liechtenstein vs Armenia Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday October 13

European heavyweights such as Belgium, Germany and Netherlands will be on TV on Sunday as Euro 2020 qualification continues.

Belgium face off against Kazakhstan in the early afternoon kick-off, with the Netherlands playing Belarus in the early evening. Germany take on Estonia in one of the later kick-offs of the day.

There is also a host of women's football available to watch on Sunday, starting early in the morning with NWSL matches, followed by FA Women's Super League action in the afternoon.

Time Match TV channel
12 midnight North Carolina Courage vs Sky Blue NWSL website
0:30am Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign NWSL website
2:30am Utah Royals vs Houston Dash NWSL website
3:30am Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit NWSL website
6am Wellington Phoenix vs Western United BT Sport 2
8am Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar BT Sport 2
11am Mirandes vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube
12 noon Coventry City vs Tranmere Rovers Sky Sports Football/ Main Event
12 noon Liverpool Women vs Bristol City Women FA Player
12:30pm Tottenham Women vs Manchester United Women FA Player
1pm Durham Women vs Blackburn Rovers Ladies FA Player
2pm Kazakhstan vs Belgium Sky Sports Football/Main Event
2pm Brighton Women vs West Ham Women FA Player
2pm Reading Women vs Everton Ladies FA Player
3pm Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women BT Sport 1
3pm Lewes Women vs Leicester Women FA Player
3pm Crystal Palace Women vs Sheffield United Women FA Player
3pm Numancia vs Real Zaragoza La Liga YouTube
5pm Belarus vs Netherlands Sky Sports Premier League
5pm Hungary vs Azerbaijan Sky Sports Red Button
5pm Cyprus vs Russia Sky Sports Red Button
5pm Scotland vs San Marino Sky Sports Football/Main Event
5pm Albacete vs Real Oviedo La Liga YouTube
5pm Huesca vs Racing Santander La Liga YouTube
7:45pm Estonia vs Germany Sky Sports Premier League
7:45pm Wales vs Croatia Sky Sports Football/Main Event/ S4C
7:45pm Poland vs North Macedonia Sky Sports Red Button
7:45pm Slovenia vs Austria Sky Sports Red Button
8pm Las Palmas vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga YouTube

