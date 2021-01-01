Football Manager 2021: How to get the game cheap

If you fancy getting your hands on the game for a cheaper price than usual, Goal has all the details

With the 2020-21 season heating up in the final few weeks, the makers of Football Manager are offering gamers a chance to get the latest game at a reduced price.

Football Manager 2021 is the most up-to-date and realistic management simulation game in the world, played by football fans all over the world.

It's available on PC or Mac, tablet devices, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, as well as on mobile platforms.

Here, Goal brings you everything you need to know about how to get the game cheap.

How to get Football Manager 2021 cheap

Football Manager 2021 has been available to buy at a discounted sale price from April 1, 2021 and the special offer will run until April 16.

The sale is being promoted to coincide with the various season 'run-ins' as the likes of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga all head towards a conclusion in May,

You can get 25 per cent off the full game for PC or Mac, while Football Manager 2021 Touch (computer version) is also available at a 25% discount.

An even bigger discount of 35% is available for FM 21 Touch for iOS or Android devices such as tablets.

Football Manager is encouraging fans of the series to "enjoy a strong finish to the season" by taking advantage of the special offer.

You can see the breakdown of the offer as well as the end dates in the table below.

Edition Discount Offer ends Football Manager 2021 (PC/Mac) 25% 6pm, April 15 Football Manager 2021 Touch (PC/Mac) 25% 6pm, April 15 Football Manager 2021 Touch (iOS/Android) 35% 6pm, April 15 Football Manager 2021 Touch (Switch) 25% 6pm, April 15 Football Manager 2021 (Windows store) 25% 11am, April 16 Football Manager 2021 Touch (Windows store) 25% 11am, April 16 Football Manager 2021 Xbox 25% 11am, April 16

(All times BST)

How much does it cost to buy Football Manager 2021?

Ordinarily, the main PC/Mac version of Football Manager 2021 will cost £35.99 in the UK or $49.99 if you are in the U.S., but that is reduced to £27 and $37.50 with the offer.

Football Manager 2021 Touch for an iOS or Android device is usually priced at £21.99 in the UK or $29.99 in the U.S., but with the 35% discount it will be available for £14.30 or $19.50.

The Xbox version of Football Manager 2021 costs £29.99 or $39.99 but is available at the reduced price of £22.49 or $30 during the sale.

Edition Normal price Discount price Football Manager 2021 (PC/Mac) £35.99 / $49.99 £29.99 / $37.49 Football Manager 2021 Xbox £29.99 / $39.99 £22.49 / $29.99 Football Manager 2021 Touch (iOS/Android) £21.99 / $29.99 £14.29 / $19.49 Football Manager 2021 Touch (PC/Mac) £21.99 / $29.99 £16.49 / $22.49

You can see the price differences in the table above.

Note: prices may vary

Where can I buy Football Manager 2021?

As well as being available to buy at all the usual video game outlets, Football Manager 2021 titles can be bought online as a digital download through Epic Games or Steam.

It can also be purchased at Amazon.

