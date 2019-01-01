adidas Football Launches New Exhibit X18+

New X18+ available as part of the Exhibit Pack in stadium, cage and street versions

adidas Football has launched the latest colourway for the X18+, a boot designed to unleash the speed of the game’s most dangerous players. Released as part of

the Exhibit pack - alongside Predator, NEMEZIZ and COPA 19 silos – the boot comes in an active red colourway with the three stripes highlighted in metallic silver.

The X18+ is designed to provide stability and support at high speed. A laceless upper locks down the mid-foot and a low-cut CLAW COLLAR construction features a stretch material that secures the foot in place.

The SKELETAL WEAVE is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. The ultra-soft SPEEDMESH offers a controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot.

A SPEEDFRAME outsole features lightweight, Drillium engineered tooling and minimalistic construction while a 3D MOULDED HEEL provides a snug and stable fit - designed to lock the foot in place during acceleration.

Gabriel Jesus said of the X18: “My game is moulded around having explosive speed and power to take on the best defenders in the world. The X18s are perfect for my game because they allow me to move at my fastest and disrupt the game from start to finish. They truly help take my game to the next level.”

The Exhibit X18+ is also available as a cage and street shoe. The cage version features the same colouring and CLAW COLLAR construction and laceless upper as the on-pitch boot; along with a full-length BOOST™ midsole and traction studs.

The new Exhibit Pack X 19+ (SGD 400) will be available to purchase at all Weston Corporation outlets from 22nd January. The X 19.1 (SGD 300), will be available at adidas Suntec, adidas ION, adidas Causeway Point and on adidas.com.sg from 29th January.

For further information visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or Twitter to join the conversation.










