‘Football is like this, that’s why it’s beautiful’ – Mendy shrugs off more dropped points for Man City

Benjamin Mendy saw drop more points late on in their 2-2 draw against but sauys such drama is what makes football so “beautiful”.

Pep Guardiola’s side thought they had snatched the spoils against the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium when Sergio Aguero bagged a brace in the final 10 minutes.

There was, however, to be another twist in the tale as Fernandino put through his own net.

Mendy admits that the ending to another action-filled Premier League fixture was “crazy” but has no complaints at seeing the Blues suffer another untimely stumble in a game they deserved more from.

The international full-back told reporters: "Football is like this - that's why it's beautiful.

"At the end of the game, we are all angry and sad. I think we deserved more.

"In the first half, we could have scored with a lot of chances. They defended well - we know they have quality.

"In the second, half, we came back nicely with the 2-1, but after that, in the last minute they scored again.

"We were winning the game. The emotion was crazy.

"The feeling, the atmosphere... we believed we could score.

"In football, you have to be focused until the end. For one or two seconds, we were not ready and anything can happen.

"We tried to play like Man City play. We drew and we need to forget the game and look forward."

While there were few positives for Guardiola’s side to take from a 2-2 draw with Palace, they did see talismanic frontman Aguero pass 250 goals for the club.

The Argentine has been a prolific presence throughout his time in , with Mendy hailing him as one of the finest frontmen on the planet.

He added: "Aguero is a striker that is recognised in all the world.

"We are so happy to have him on this team. We share the best for him

"We have to keep going in this way."

City, who failed to close the gap on table-topping after being held on home soil, will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a trip to .