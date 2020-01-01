'Football can prove a return to normal is possible' - Casemiro confident La Liga season will resume

The Real Madrid midfielder is eager for the game to return in Spain after the Bundesliga resumed this weekend

midfielder Casemiro says it is “important” that football can return in and that if it does, it will demonstrate that society can eventually return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

Football fans had their first top-level live games to watch on Saturday with the return of the and, while the situation around the game was far from normal, the games were a source of entertainment and comfort to plenty.

Spanish football is hoping to get the green light to resume as well, with La Liga chief Javier Tebas currently aiming for June 12 as the date when games can go on.

"It's a really significant step, not just for football but for society too, to show people that it is possible," Casemiro told Real Madrid TV.

"It's not just about playing football, it's about people being out of their houses.

"I think that if we comply with the measures that we have to follow, we too are going to be able to do it".

clubs have already returned to training in preparation for matches to resume.

Zinedine Zidane has been putting his squad through their paces at Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva training ground and Casemiro says the level has been good, with players having been given strict training regimes to stick to while at home.

“The work at home was important and we did the things that the club and the coaching staff passed on to us,” he said.

“The guys are working well and it shows now that we’re back that players have worked at home.

“The physical level has been maintained and you can see that on the [training] pitch.”

Casemiro’s club captain Sergio Ramos has given a similar view in recent days, saying he believes “the country needs football”.

With no games in over two months now, Casemiro says he has been trying his best to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have tried to help people as much as possible because of the difficult time we are going through,” he added.

“Not only me, the other players and the club too, that is the most important thing.

"It's also important to put smiles on people's faces in times as difficult as these".