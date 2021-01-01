Fofana, Haidara shoot Lens to fifth in Ligue 1 table with Strasbourg win

The African stars were on target as Franck Haise's side grabbed a crucial away win at Stade de la Meinau

Ivory Coast forward Seko Fofana and Mali defender Massadio Haidara scored a goal each as Lens defeated Strasbourg 2-1 in a Ligue 1 outing on Sunday.

Following their 2-2 draw with Metz last Sunday, the African stars ensured the Sang et Or sit in a place in the Uefa Europa League qualifying spot just before the international break.

Haidara opened the scoring for the visitors in the fifth minute, but his effort was cancelled out by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the 20th minute.

With five minutes left before the interval, Fofana restored Lens' lead and his goal sealed their second straight away victory in the French top flight.

Haidara’s effort was his maiden goal in the Ligue 1 after 65 appearances across spells in Nancy and Lens, while Fofana's strike was his second in the league this campaign after 24 matches.

DR Congo forward Gael Kakuta and Mali's Cheick Doucoure were also on parade for Franck Haise's side while Cameroon's Ignatius Ganago and Cape Verde's Steven Fortes were unused substitutes.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, had a host of African players in action including Ivory Coast duo Lamine Kone and Jean-Eudes Aholou, Senegal's Habib Diallo and Mali's Kevin Zohi but South Africa's Lebo Mothiba did not make the matchday squad because of a knee injury.

The victory pushed Lens to fifth in the Ligue 1 table with 48 points after 30 matches - 11 points behind fourth-placed Monaco, while Strasbourg are 15th after picking up 33 points from the same number of games.

Fofana is among the 30 players invited by Patrice Beaumelle for Ivory Coast's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Niger and Ethiopia on March 26 and 30 respectively.

Thanks to the quarantine exemption granted by the French government to international players, the 25-year-old striker will be expected to join the rest of the Elephants before their trip to Niamey.

After the international break, Lens will host third-place Lyon for their next Ligue 1 fixture on April 3 while Strasbourg travel to Bordeaux a day later.