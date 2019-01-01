Transfers
African All Stars

First Fenerbahce goal excites Victor Moses

Comments()
Fenerbahce/Twitter
The 28-year-old opened his goal account for the Yellow Canaries in his second game since leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit

Victor Moses is delighted after scoring his first goal for Fenerbahce in their 2-0 victory over Goztepe in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Nigerian winger replaced Ghana international Andre Ayew, who had earlier scored the opener, and made his impact felt in his second game for the side.

Moses finished off a counterattacking move he started to seal a second consecutive victory for Ersun Yanal’s men after a 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

Editors' Picks

Impressed with his performance as well as the victory for his side, the on-loan Chelsea attacker has taken to the social media to celebrate.

Article continues below

“What a feeling! Another win and my first goal,” Moses tweeted.

The victory helped Fenerbahce move four spots to 11th as they now have 23 points from 20 games.

Moses will hope for a starter’s shirt when the Yellow Canaries take on Kayserispor next Friday, having started his two games for the side from the bench.

Next article:
Man Utd have to hand Herrera new deal as he makes Pogba & Rashford tick - Robson
Next article:
'Aguero four years ahead of where Jesus wants to be' - Argentinian still first name on the teamsheet, says Mills
Next article:
Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Dubravka's late howler sends Spurs second
Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Kane lead the race
Next article:
Arsenal will miss out on top four as Pogba and Man Utd will pounce - Petit
Close