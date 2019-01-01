‘Firmino is a genius and makes Liverpool tick’ – Brazilian forward a ‘dream partner’, says Crouch

The former Reds striker admits Mohamed Salah is the most valuable part of a fearsome front line, but considers Firmino to be a special talent

Roberto Firmino is “a genius” and the man “who makes tick”, says Peter Crouch, with the Brazilian forward considered to be “a dream partner” and deserving of a Ballon d’Or nod.

The 28-year-old has been on the books at Anfield since the summer of 2015.

He had never been prolific throughout his career, but did register 27 goals in the 2017-18 campaign and another 16 last term as Liverpool became winners.

Firmino forms part of a fearsome attacking unit alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Jurgen Klopp considered to boast one of the finest front lines in world football.

Crouch is a big fan of a talismanic trident, but admits a South American star is the one he would have most liked to play alongside.

The former Liverpool striker told the Daily Mail: “Some critics will argue that Liverpool's Brazilian showboats when he does these skills but you need to watch him closely.

“He never does a stepover on the halfway line or a rainbow flick by his own goal to show off. He does everything in dangerous areas to create chances.

“What I would have done to play alongside Firmino. If I was a manager, Mo Salah would be the one member of Liverpool's front three that I could not do without.

“I have huge respect for Mane, too, but from a striker's point of view, Firmino would be the dream partner.

"I hate the term 'false nine' - I was an actual No. 9 and proud of it! - but Firmino plays this position better than anyone in the Premier League and the reason Salah and Mane's goal returns are going through the roof is because they have such an unselfish partner alongside.

“Firmino was nominated for the Ballon d'Or this week and he deserves to be in that category.

Article continues below

“I recently heard a quote that I loved: 'If you watch the game you don't see Firmino. If you watch Firmino you see the whole game.' Poetry.

“He is the man who makes Liverpool tick. He is a genius.”

Firmino has three games to his name this season and will be hoping to add to that tally when Premier League leaders Liverpool return to action on Sunday with a tricky home date against .