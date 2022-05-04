Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup draw: How it works, seeding & everything you need to know

The group-stage draw for the Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams have been divided into four different seeding pots in advance.

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the global football showpiece. Apart from Costa Rica who automatically qualifies as host, 15 teams qualify from six continental competitions.

However, what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup's seeding ahead of Thursday's group-stage draw and more.

How does the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup 2022 draw work?

Competition draws can be tricky to follow, but we have a simplified description of the procedure and constraints below.

General procedure

The 16 teams that have qualified for the tournament have been divided into four pots.

The draw will start with four pots labelled 1 to 4 representing the teams. The four pots representing the groups will be labelled A to D.

In each pot, there will be four balls containing the position numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 of each respective group, with each pot being completely emptied before moving on to the next pot.

Participating countries

Costa Rica qualified automatically as hosts, while the remaining 15 spots were determined by the qualifying rounds.

Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, and the USA.

When is the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup 2022 draw?

Date Time Venue May 5, 2022 13:00 (local time) Teatro Nacional in San Jose

The draw for the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup 2022 will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Proceedings at the Teatro Nacional in San Jose are scheduled to begin at 13:00 (Local time)

How to stream & watch Fifa U20 Women's World Cup 2022 draw live

The Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 will also be the first FIFA draw to be streamed live on FIFA+ following the platform’s recent launch.

Hosted by athlete and TV presenter Johanna Solano, the draw will feature two stars of Costa Rican football, Shirley Cruz and Paulo Cesar Wanchope, as draw assistants, while Jaime Yarza, Fifa’s Director of Tournaments, will conduct the draw.

GOAL will bring you live coverage of the draw as it happens and you will be able to follow on our website.



When does Fifa U20 Women's World Cup 2022 start?

The opening group fixture of the 2022 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup will be played on August 10, 2022. It will feature the hosts, Costa Rica and another team from Group A.



Nigeria have been placed in Pot 2 for the purpose of the draw. Spain are the defending champions, after beating Mexico 2-1 in 2018 final in Montevideo, Uruguay as New Zealand picked the bronze. medals.