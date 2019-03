FIFA to pursue expanding Qatar 2022 World Cup to 48 teams with second host country

The tournament is due to expand from 2026, but football's governing body is keen to bring that forward

The FIFA Council has approved working with to explore the possibility of expanding the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams through the addition of one more host country.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is keen to expand the tournament and says a feasibility study shows it can be achieved with a second host.

