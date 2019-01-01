FIFA Rankings: India climb two places to 101

Qatar have maintained the 55th spot while the Indian national team gained two spots since the AFC Asian Cup

, who have not been in action since the 2019 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) , are ranked 101 in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers , under former coach Stephen Constantine, had dropped six spots in the February edition of the rankings after ending the year 2018 at the 97th rank.

In the Asian Cup, faced an exit after back-to-back defeats against hosts (2-0) and Bahrain (1-0) which also led to the Englishman stepping down from his post as head coach. India had recorded a 4-1 win over in their Group A opener, their biggest win in the competition's history.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) are yet to appoint a new chief coach to lead the Indian national team.

Meanwhile, Asian Cup champions continue being ranked 55th and so do UAE (67) and Bahrain (111). have risen by one spot (114).

The order of the top three in the world also remains unchanged with followed by and . However, have displaced to be fourth and (6th) have climbed over .