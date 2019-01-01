FIFA Club World Cup tickets up for sale now

The pre-sale of Club World Cup Tickets is available until October 31..

FIFA Club World Cup 2019 tickets have gone up for sale through Visa Presale presented by Alibaba Cloud.

Visa cardholders can purchase tickets to see the club champions of each confederation, along with current European champions , battle for the highest honour in global club football.

This exclusive opportunity will be available at FIFA.com/tickets until 31 October.

Tickets have been affordability priced so that more fans can catch their favourite players live in action. Fans purchasing a single ticket for double-header match days will be able to attend both games at the stadium. Re-entry will not be allowed. Ticket holders will be able to download and print tickets purchased from FIFA.com/tickets at home.

The last-minute sales phase will begin in November and will run until the end of the tournament. During that period, tickets will also be available for purchase on FIFA.com/tickets.

Liverpool will take the field on December 18 to play the second semi-final. The final will be played on December 21 at the Foundation Stadium in Al-Rayyan.