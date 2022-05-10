FIFA announce plans for new video games following split with EA Sports

FIFA have confirmed that the organisation will partner with new third-party studios and publishers after Tuesday's announcement that their annual game with EA Sports would go on without the FIFA licence.

EA announced that their game will continue as EA Sports FC and will largely feature the same headlining features as iterations of EA Sports FIFA.

FIFA, meanwhile, will remain in the video game industry themselves via a non-exclusive model that will allow new games to launch ahead of the World Cup.

What does this mean for FIFA?

FIFA confirmed that their licence with EA has been extended for one last game, with FIFA 23 being the last iteration of that franchise.

In the meantime, FIFA are also engaging with other publishers and studios regarding the development of a new football simulation game for 2024.

The organisation intends for the license to be non-exclusive, allowing FIFA to work with a number of different publishers rather than having an exclusive partnership like the one with EA in years prior.

FIFA are also working on a number of new non-simulation games that are set to launch ahead of the World Cup later this year.

What did FIFA president Gianni Infantino say?

"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," Infantino said. "The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST."

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

