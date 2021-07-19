FIFA 22: Who are the FUT Heroes & how do they work?
EA Sports has added a new selection of former players to FIFA Ultimate Team for FIFA 22 in the guise of FUT Heroes.
Like ICONs, these are retired players who made a huge impact at club and international level, adding a new dynamic to squad building in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the new additions to the game.
Who are the FUT Heroes?
EA Sports has begun revealing the FUT Heroes for FIFA 22, with the first nine announced in July 2021.
The first batch of names includes players from all over the world including Robbie Keane, Jorge Campos, Abedi Pele and Clint Dempsey.
More FUT Heroes are set to be announced in August and September before FIFA 22's official release on October 1.
|Player
|Nationality
|League
|Mario Gomez
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Tim Cahill
|Australia
|Premier League
|Diego Milito
|Argentina
|Serie A
|Jorge Campos
|Mexico
|Liga BBVA MX
|Fernando Morientes
|Spain
|La Liga
|Sami Al-Jaber
|Saudi Arabia
|MBS Pro League
|Robbie Keane
|Ireland
|Premier League
|Abedi Pele
|Ghana
|Ligue 1
|Clint Dempsey
|USA
|MLS
How do FUT Heroes work?
FUT Heroes are a new addition for FIFA 22 and will help you build more varied squads, but are not as impactful as ICONs.
While ICONs can be added to any team, FUT Heroes are each assigned to a league, so will have a strong chemistry link with all other players from that league.
The nationality of the FUT Heroes will also give chemistry boosts, in the same way that all other cards in FIFA Ultimate Team have a weak link with other players of that nationality.
For example, Diego Milito's FUT Heroes card will have a perfect link to Lautaro Martinez as they share both nationality and league.
Milito would have a strong link to Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they share the same league but have a different nationality. His link with Lionel Messi would only be weak as, even though they have the same nationality, they have different leagues.
Where are FUT Heroes available?
FUT Heroes will be available in packs - just like most other cards in the game. You will then be able to buy and sell them on the Transfer Market.
Other FUT Heroes cards may become available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
They will be available in packs from the release of the game on October 1.
Anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 before August 14 will also receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player during the season.