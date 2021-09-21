FIFA 22 ratings: Haaland, Sancho and the best Under-21 players
Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are two of the headline names among the best under-21 players in FIFA 22.
The list of 15 also includes Premier League stars like Reece James of Chelsea, as well as Phil Foden and Ferran Torres of Manchester City.
With an overall rating of 88, Haaland is the top rated player in the group, followed closely by Sancho who is rated 87 overall.
Top Under-21 FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|88
|Jadon Sancho
|RM
|87
|Phil Foden
|CAM
|84
|Joao Felix
|CF
|83
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|82
|Ferran Torres
|RW
|82
|Alexander Isak
|ST
|82
|Reece James
|RWB
|81
|Pedri
|CM
|81
|Boubacar Kamara
|CDM
|80
|Bukayo Saka
|RM
|80
|Owen Wijndal
|LB
|79
|Sven Botman
|CB
|79
|Maxence Lacroix
|CB
|79
|Illan Meslier
|GK
|77
When does FIFA 22 come out?
This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.