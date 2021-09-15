FIFA 22 ratings: Who are the best players in the Premier League?

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are strongly represented in EA Sports' estimation of the top stars

Lionel Messi has been confirmed as the best player on FIFA 22 with a rating of 93, but how do the Premier League's top stars compare?

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and N'Golo Kante have been ranked among the best in the world recently, while Cristiano Ronaldo is back after a decade-plus absence.

So who are the Premier League's best players on FIFA 22? Goal brings you the division's top 20 players.

FIFA 22: Who are the best Premier League players?

Rank Player Position FIFA 22 rating =1 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 =1 Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 =3 Harry Kane ST 90 =3 N'Golo Kante CDM 90 =5 Mohamed Salah RW 89 =5 Virgil van Dijk CB 89 =5 Heung-min Son LM 89 =5 Alisson GK 89 =5 Ederson GK 89 =5 Sadio Mane LW 89 =11 Bruno Fernandes CAM 88 =11 Romelu Lukaku ST 88 =11 Raheem Sterling LW 88 =14 Ruben Dias CB 87 =14 Andy Robertson LB 87 =14 Jadon Sancho RM 87 =14 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 87 =14 Paul Pogba CM 87 =14 Hugo Lloris GK 87 20 Joao Cancelo RB 86

According to FIFA 22, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne are the best players in the Premier League, with both players boasting an overall rating of 91 on the game.

Manchester United's 'prodigal son' has seen his rating go down for the third year in a row, having been a 92 overall in FIFA 21, 93 in FIFA 20 and 94 in FIFA 19, but he remains out in front in England along with De Bruyne.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Chelsea's midfield enforcer N'Golo Kante follow Ronaldo and De Bruyne, with each player rated 90 overall.

There are six 89-rated players in the Premier League, including Liverpool quartet Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk. They are joined by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Tottenham playmaker Heung-min Son.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to the Premier League with Chelsea following a goal-laden spell in Serie A with Inter and the Belgium international is rated 88 overall - the same as Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Man City's Raheem Sterling.

Paul Pogba is one of a number of 87-rated stars, along with his Red Devils team-mate Jadon Sancho and Man City centre-back Ruben Dias.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are also rated 87 in the new game, while City defender Joao Cancelo rounds out the top 20 with a rating of 86.

