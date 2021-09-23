FIFA 22 Ones To Watch: Lukaku & Grealish among Premier League stars

EA Sports have revealed upgrades for the biggest signings of the summer transfer window that will stretch across the entire season

Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish have been named among the Premier League stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition's new Ones to Watch series on Ultimate Team.

EA Sports is celebrating the biggest deals of the summer transfer window with an item that will upgrade FUT players based on their real-world performances over the course of the season.

A number of Premier League players have now been confirmed as Ones to Watch, including Chelsea's £98 million ($137m) record signing Lukaku and Manchester City's British record acquisition Jack Grealish, who cost the reigning English champions £2m more.

Who are the FIFA 22 Ones to Watch?

Player Club FIFA 22 rating Lionel Messi PSG 93 Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 91 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 88 Achraf Hakimi PSG 85 Jack Grealish Man City 84 David Alaba Real Madrid 84 Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 84 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 78

Lukaku has been given an 88 rating following his return to Chelsea from Inter, while Grealish is graded at 84 after stepping up to City from Aston Villa, but Manchester United boast the most valuable asset in FIFA 22's dynamic new feature.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated at 91, having rejoined United from Juventus on deadline day, and will be one of the most sought after players on FUT in the latest edition of the game.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is the fourth Premier League man to receive a Ones to Watch item, with the Frenchman classified at 78 following his £36m move to Anfield from RB Leipzig.

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba was previously confirmed as One to Watch, as were Paris Saint-Germain trio Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

How does the FIFA 22 One to Watch item work?

Lukaku, Grealish, Ronaldo and Konate will all see their Ones To Watch item upgrade when they receive a qualifying performance-based In-Form item on Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week and Man of the Match are the two main items, but they will also be eligible for a ‘Wins to Watch’ upgrade, which is a one-time +1 In-Form boost that comes into effect if their respective teams win five matches out of their next 10 domestic league games.

When will the Ones to Watch items be available?

The Ones to Watch item will be available from when FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition officially launches on October 1.

Any customers that pre-order the game ahead of that date will receive an untradeable Ones To Watch player item in Ultimate Team, with more players from Europe's five major leagues set to be announced in the coming days.

