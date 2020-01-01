FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: What do you get & how much does it cost?

Here's what you need to know about the third edition of the upcoming FIFA 21 release, including what unique perks it has and more

FIFA 21 will be available to fans in October 2020 and avid gamers can already pre-order their copy online so that they will get their hands on it as soon as it drops.

EA Sports released a teaser trailer to give a glimpse of what's in store on the latest instalment of the franchise and we know that there will be three editions available to buy: Standard, Champions and Ultimate.

Contents

What is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 is a special version of the game that is jam-packed with new features and perks, such as more FUT packs.

More teams

It is one of three editions of FIFA 21, along with the standard edition and the Champions Edition.

The edition takes its name from the popular FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

While the basic game is the same across the three editions, each will have its own bespoke imagery with Kylian Mbappe as the cover star.

How much does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered for £89.99 in the UK or $99.99 in the US.

Early Access subscribers can get it at a discounted price of £81.99 in the UK or $89.99 in the US - 10 per cent off.

The Ultimate Edition is £30 more expensive than the standard edition in the UK, which costs £59.99 and $40 more than the standard edition in the US, which costs $59.99.

When and how can I pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?

You can pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition right now .

Click on the relevant console for more details on pre-ordering.

Article continues below

What features does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition have?

If you purchase the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21, you will receive the following perks:

Ultimate Edition features

Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item

3 days of early access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition is a bit pricer than the Standard Edition and the Champions Edition, but will appeal to those who enjoy playing Ultimate Team.

Mbappe will grace the cover of the Ultimate Edition, in addition to the Standard and Champions Editions - a change from earlier FIFA traditions in which each version had a different star.

How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?

Feature Standard Edition Champions Edition Ultimate Edition Early Access No Three days early access Three days early access FUT Packs Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs Career Mode Homegrown talent No Yes Yes Cover star loan item Yes Yes Yes FUT ambassador player pick Yes Yes Yes Special edition FUT kits & Stadium Items Yes Yes Yes Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item No No Yes (pre-order by Aug 14)

You can see a breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.