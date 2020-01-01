FIFA 21

FIFA 21 tackling ratings: Who are the best-rated players on the game?

Kieran Francis
Winning the ball back off your opponent in the video game is an art form and these players will help you achieve that

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has earned the honour of being the best standing tackler in the FIFA 21 video game.

The Netherlands international is known for being difficult to dribble past and it's no exception in the game, with his 93 standing tackle rating a whopping three points more than any other player.

Van Dijk leads the trio of players with a standing tackle statistic of 90 that features Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini and Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye.

    When it comes to sliding tackles in FIFA 21, three players are ranked first with a score of 90, including Real captain Sergio Ramos, Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Inter playmaker Radja Nainggolan.

    Best standing tacklers in FIFA 21

    Player Club Position Overall rating Standing Tackle rating
    Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90 93
    N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 88 90
    Giorgio Chiellini Juventus CB 87 90
    Idrissa Gueye PSG CDM 84 90
    Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB 88 89
    Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 87 89
    Toby Alderweireld Tottenham CB 85 89
    Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City CDM 84 89
    Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB 89 88
    Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 89 88
    Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 86 88
    Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB 84 88
    Allan Everton CM 83 88
    Fabinho Liverpool CDM 87 87
    Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB 86 87
    Marquinhos PSG CB 85 87
    Milan Skriniar Inter CB 85 87
    Stefan de Vrij Inter CB 84 87
    Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 84 87
    Jerome Boateng Bayern Munich CB 82 87

     

    Best sliding tacklers in FIFA 21

    Player Club Position Overall rating Sliding Tackle rating
    Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB 89 90
    Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United RB 83 90
    Radja Nainggolan Inter CAM 83 90
    Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 87 88
    Giorgio Chiellini Juventus CB 87 88
    Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 89 87
    Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB 88 87
    Marquinhos PSG CB 85 87
    Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB 84 87
    Kostas Manolas Napoli CB 83 87
    Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90 86
    Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 86 86
    Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB 86 86
    Davinson Sanchez Tottenham CB 81 86
    Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 84 86
    Jan Vertonghen Benfica CB 83 86
    Allan Everton CM 83 86
    Lucas Hernandez Bayern Munich CB 82 86
    Inigo Martinez Athletic Club CB 80 86

