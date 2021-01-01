FIFA 21 honours Kiyan Prince on anniversary of former QPR youth player's tragic death

A life cut short will be honoured on the most popular football video game in the world in collaboration with QPR and the Kiyan Prince Foundation

Kiyan Prince has been added to FIFA 21 as EA Sports joined efforts to honour the former Queens Park Rangers youth team player on the anniversary of his tragic death.

Prince lost his life in 2006 at the age of 15 after being stabbed in the chest when he intervened to break up a fight at school.

EA Sports have built a likeness of the player he would have become, using imagery of him at 15 blended with imagery of his father at 30.

The video promoting the inclusion of Prince in FIFA 21 includes a contribution from Raheem Sterling, who says: "Everyone used to talk about Kiyan, how much of a wonderful talent he was and how he was always destined to play at the top."

EA Sports worked with the Kiyan Prince Foundation, which was set up by the player's father in 2008 and has been working closely with QPR on initiatives since then.

In 2019, for example, Loftus Road was renamed the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the former youth team player's honour and in 2021 he was officially given the squad number 30.

"I want my son to be remembered not for the tragedy of his death, but for the triumph of his achievements," Kiyan's father, Dr Mark Prince OBE, told the BBC.

"Through this campaign, my hope is that the world finally gets to glimpse Kiyan's incredible potential fulfilled.

"We get to honour his talent and hopefully we can inspire other kids to honour their own talent too - whatever their own strengths might be."

15 years ago today, Kiyan Prince lost his life.



Today, we honour his legacy and the player he was destined to become.



Introducing @QPR's new number 30 @TheKPF @EFL #LONGLIVETHEPRINCE pic.twitter.com/tlVHu7JDt0 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 18, 2021

As well as appearing in FIFA 21, Kiyan Prince's likeness will also appear on billboard advertisements and on official trading cards.

How can I play with Kiyan Prince in FIFA 21?

Kiyan Prince is available in FIFA 21 Kick-Off and Career Mode from May 18 on PC and May 19 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

He will be a QPR player in the game and there will also be Kiyan Prince items in FIFA Ultimate Team, which will be attainable by completing in-game objectives.

Among the items are a Kiyan Prince TIFO and a Kiyan Prince Foundation kit inspired by the 2004-05 QPR home strip.

What is the Kiyan Prince Foundation?

The Kiyan Prince Foundation was set up in 2008 by Kiyan's father, Dr Mark Prince OBE.

Its aim is to help educated people about knife crime and to prevent similar tragedies from happening by engaging with school-age children, as well as their families, through areas such as education and sport.

You can find out more about the Kiyan Prince Foundation here.