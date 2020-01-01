FIFA 21 Controls: Attacking, Defending & Goalkeeping on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

This year's game has new buttons for agile dribbling and off-the-ball runs while attacking as well as improvements in defending and tackling

Anyone who has played a FIFA game in recent years probably has gotten to grips with the basic controls by now, but even long-term fans of the game might not know every single move in FIFA 21.

Additionally, new controls such as Player Lock and improved off-the-ball movement have been added to FIFA 21, giving you greater control over your players.

People who move over to FIFA 21 from Pro Evolution Soccer might also take a while to get to grips with the controls, but you can change the button assignments from "Classic" to "Alternate" in the settings to make the shoot button the same on both games.

If you have a PlayStation or Xbox controller, you can use this to play FIFA 21 on PC and the controls will be the same as on the console.

To use your PlayStation controller on PC, you will need to install a small program called DS4Windows, while all you need to do to use your Xbox controller is to plug it into your PC USB port and it will install automatically.

FIFA 21: Movement Controls

FIFA 21 uses the same movement controls as previous versions but has added Agile Dribbling as one of the main gameplay improvements from last season.

Command PlayStation Xbox Move Player L L Sprint Hold R2 Hold RT Shield / Jockey Hold L2 Hold LT First Touch / Knock-On R2 + R RT + R Stop and Face Goal Let go of L, L1 Let go of L, LB Face Up Dribbling L2 + R2 LT + RT Strafe Dribble L1+ L LB+ L Stop Ball Let go of L, R2 Let go of L, RT Jostle (Ball In Air) L2 LT

FIFA 21: Attacking Controls

Player Lock and new player run options have been added in FIFA 21, giving you greater control over your team-mates when in possession.

Command PlayStation Xbox Ground Pass / Header X A Lob Pass / Cross / Header Square X Through Pass Triangle Y Shoot / Volley / Header Circle B Timed Finishing Circle, Circle B, B Chip Shot L1 + Circle LB + B Finesse Shot R1 + Circle RB + B Low Shot / Downward Header L1 + R1 + Circle LB + RB + B Fake Shot Circle then X + Direction B then A + Direction Fake Pass Square then X + Direction X then A + Direction Threaded Through Pass R1 + Triangle RB + Y Protect Ball L2 LT Driven Ground Pass R1 + X RB + A Lofted Ground Pass X + X A + A Lofted Through Pass Triangle, Triangle Y, Y Lobbed Through Pass L1 + Triangle LB + Y Driven Lobbed Through Pass L1 + R1 + Triangle LB + RB + Y Driven Lob Pass/ Driven Cross R1 + Square RB + X High Lob / High Cross L1 + Square LB + X Ground Cross Square, Square X, X Whipped Cross L1 + R1 + Square LB + RB + X Driven Ground Cross R1 + Square, Square RB + X, X Trigger Run L1 LB Call for Support R1 RB Dummy Hold R1 Hold RB Cancel L2 + R2 LT + RT Flair Pass L2 + X LT + A Flair Shot L2 + Circle LT + B Flair Lob L2 + Square LT + X Flick Up For Volley R3 R3 Pass and Go L1 + X LB + A Directional Runs L1 + Flick R LB + Flick R Player Lock L3 + R3 L3 + R3 Player Lock Switching Flick L Fllick L Super Cancel L1 + R1 + L2 + R2 LB + RB + LT + RT Cancel Advantage L2 + R2 LT + RT

FIFA 21: Defending Controls

Defending has not really changed in FIFA 21, but the new Natural Collisions improvements mean that defensive controls are more responsive this year, with a well-timed standing tackle more effective in this year's game.

Command PlayStation Xbox Switch Player L1 LB Manual Switch Player Flick R Flick R Tackle Circle B Instant Hard Tackle R1 + Circle RB + B Sliding Tackle Square X Clearance Circle B Shoulder Challenge/Sealout L2 L2 Jockey/Grab & hold Hold L2 Hold L2 Contain Hold X Hold A Teammate Contain Hold R1 Hold RB Running Jockey L2 + R2 LT & RT Pull and Hold (when chasing) Hold Circle Hold B Get up after sliding tackle Square X Goalkeeper charge Hold Triangle Hold Y

FIFA 21: Goalkeeping Controls

Most people use automatic goalkeeping and let the AI control the goalkeeper, but you can switch to the goalkeeper using the touchpad to allow you to pull off saves and charge at the ball.