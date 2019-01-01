Qatar's Supreme Committee ropes in former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o as global ambassador

The former Barcelona forward will be the face of Qatar's Supreme Committee as they deliver projects for the 2022 World Cup...

Decorated forward Samuel Eto'o has joined the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) as a Global Ambassador as steps up preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The SC is tasked with delivering projects and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by .

Eto'o, who has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like , , Milan and , follows the footsteps of Xavi Hernandez in partnering with SC.

In this new role, Eto’o will work closely with the SC on a range of projects, including workers’ welfare projects, legacy programmes and event experience for the 2022 edition of the global showpiece.

The Cameroonian international has appeared in four World Cups, between 1998 and 2014, and has 118 international caps to his name. This is in addition to the numerous honours he has won at club level.

He has won three UEFA titles, four league titles across spells in and , and one FIFA Club World Cup in what has been a glittering career.

Eto'o has always been involved with humanitarian projects and was named the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for in 2017.

The four-time African Player of Year said: “It’s a great honour for me to be an ambassador for the SC and hope I am able to deliver what is expected of me. The World Cup is the biggest competition in football – there is nothing bigger – and I think that for the players who have had the chance to play in the World Cup there is nothing more beautiful.”

Eto’o continued: “Football goes much farther than politics and it’s important that football travels the world because it’s everywhere – it’s an incredible social force."

SC Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi commented: "Samuel is one of the most successful footballers in the history of the game, and we welcome him to join us on this unique journey. As well as his remarkable achievements on the field, what makes him stand out is the commitment he has shown to using his profile to affect positive change away from

the professional game."