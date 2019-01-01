FIFA 20: What leagues & competitions will be in the new game?

Both the Champions League and Europa League were introduced in FIFA 19, but which new competitions will appear in the new iteration?

Details of FIFA 20, which is expected to be released this autumn to be in keeping with previous releases of the popular video game are still under wraps, but fans can expect a few new additions – namely new leagues, teams and competitions.

With each new iteration of FIFA, the game expands with more playing options. New league additions to came in the form of the and , while the Chinese was also added – expanding on a line-up of over 30 leagues and more than 700 football clubs.

Though FIFA 20 is still a few months away from launch and almost zero word about any official release, there's still a high chance that EA will introduce more leagues and competitions.

While FIFA 19 included the majority of the biggest and most well-known leagues, there are certain exclusions, such as the Romanian league (Liga 1) as well as the National League, the fifth tier of English football. Leagues that have been licensed for FIFA 19 will be expected to appear once again in FIFA 20.

Also known as 's Vanarama National League, the competition – which includes such clubs as Macclesfield Town and Leyton Orient – has yet to appear in any iteration of FIFA. A fan-led petition campaigning for the division to be included on FIFA 20 has reached almost 10,000 signatures, however, and has been backed by the National League, numerous clubs and former FA chairman, David Bernstein.

Andy Alderson, CEO and co-founder at Vanarama, said: “We love being involved in non-league football. Its proper football, with proper fans.

"The Vanarama National League is growing year on year and deserves to be recognised in FIFA 20. EA Sports need to stand up and take note and give the best fans in world football what they want.

"If it’s in the game, it’s in the game – come on, EA, live by your mantra!”

Clubs such as Wycombe Wanderers already get dedicated fan support, and the introduction of a lower league would enhance the gameplay of Career Mode, where players are tasked with taking a team from, say, League One to Premier League glory.

Check back soon for more updates about which new leagues and competitions will be included in FIFA 20.

Which leagues are already included in FIFA 19?

D1 🇦🇷 D1 🇫🇷 D1 🇮🇪 D1 🇦🇺 D1 🇩🇪 D1 🇷🇺 D1 🇦🇹 D1 🇳🇱 D1 🇸🇦 D1 🇧🇪 D1 🇮🇹 D1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 D1 🇧🇷 D1 🇯🇵 D1 D2 🇪🇸 D1 🇨🇱 Korea Republic D1 🇰🇷 D1 🇸🇪 D1 🇨🇳 D1 🇲🇽 D1 🇨🇭 D1 🇨🇴 Norway D1 🇳🇴 D1 🇹🇷 D1 🇩🇰 D1 🇵🇱 USA / Canada D1 🇺🇸🇨🇦 England D1 D2 D3 D4 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 D1 🇵🇹

*D = Division.