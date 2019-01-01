FIFA 20 ratings: Every player with 5-star skill moves & list of tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are some of the stars to be part of the exclusive 5-star skillers club

FIFA 20 5-star skillers are set to be a precious commodity for gamers who have mastered the intricacies of the game.

This select band of brothers are the most skilful players in the game, capable of pulling off the most audacious of moves and, therefore, capable of unlocking even the toughest of defences.

Individual skills in FIFA 20 are broken down into tiers, rated from five to one star, with players graded on their technical abilities and given a rating suitable for their quality. This prevents accomplished users treating Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting in the same way they might team-mates Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, or a talented player showboating with Lewis Dunk in the way they might with Virgil van Dijk.

Of course, this list contains players at the very summit of the game, household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Neymar, who are used to making defenders look silly on a weekly basis.

Some such as New York City’s Gary Mackay-Steven, who has gone viral in the past for outrageous moments of skill, may not be quite so instantly recognisable, while it also contains some hidden gems; players whose dribbling ability might not match their overall standard.

Here are all the players who have been graded as having 5-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.

Player Club Rating Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 93 Neymar Jr PSG 92 Kylian Mbappe PSG 89 Paul Pogba 88 Thiago 87 Angel Di Maria PSG 86 Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich 86 Marcelo 85 Riyad Mahrez 84 Memphis Depay 84 Jadon Sancho 84 Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84 Ousmane Dembele 84 Wilfried Zaha 83 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 83 Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 83 Federico Bernardeschi Piemonte Calcio 83 Stephan El Shaarawy Shanghai Shenhua 82 Xherdan Shaqiri 82 Gelson Martins 82 Quincy Promes 82 Marlos 82 David Neres Ajax 81 Jesus Corona 81 Quaresma 81 Joao Felix Atletico Madird 80 Ignacia Piati 80 Nani 80 Allan Saint-Maximin 79 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 79 Martin Odegaard 78 Eljero Elia Medipol Basaksehir 77 Amine Harit 76 Carlos Villanueva Al Ittihad 76 Luciano Acosta DC United 76 Matias Fernandez Junior de Barranquilla 75 Yannick Bolasie 75 Sam Larsson 75 Aiden McGeady Sunderland 73 Farid Boulaya Metz 73 Alexandru Maxim 73 Jordan Botaka Sint-Truiden 71 Ricardo Kishna 71 Chanathip Songkrasin Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 71 Driss Fettouhi Al Hazem 70 Gary Mackay-Steven New York City 69 Ilsinho 68 Yasin Ben El-Mhanni Scunthorpe United 58

What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 20?

There are as many as 21 dribbling tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastic, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.

Meanwhile, there are also 11 5-star juggling tricks, including the in air elastic, flick up for volley and the drag back sombrero – a new trick added to the game.

Of course, the 5-star skillers can also perform all the tricks otherwise in the game.