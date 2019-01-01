FIFA 20 makes several changes to 'unplayable' career mode

EA Sports has listened to their fans and released a number of updates for a feature that's been plagued by issues

The release of FIFA 20 didn't go quite as smoothly as EA Sports would have hoped for last month with the game's career mode getting off to a particularly shaky start.

Within hours of its release, the beloved mode was slammed online with the hashtag #FixCareerMode quickly trending on social media.

A host of issues including bizarre AI team selection and the simply not taking place left many fans of the franchise claiming career mode was all but unplayable.

To EA Sports' credit, they were quick to respond to complaints and promised a fix would be on the way as soon as possible.

"Let me say that the team is aware and prioritising fixes for this area and have been successful in identifying some of the issues," FIFA 20's Global Franchise Lead, Corey Andress said at the time.

"In terms of an ETA or exact changes, I can’t provide that yet, but also want to be transparent and say it won’t be immediate. Being that Career Mode is client-based (offline), we need to patch. Patches take time as fixes have to be identified, fixed, tested and then certified by first-party."

Just over a fortnight later and some of FIFA 20's most concerning problems have been addressed in the game's latest update.

Two major aesthetic changes to career mode in the latest update have seen goal difference added to the standings' screen and default goal updates adjusted to ensure player's aren't bombarded with useless information from games of irrelevance.

Article continues below

Less tangible but more integral updates have also seen these issues addressed:

Sometimes opposing AI controlled teams were fielding weaker lineups in inappropriate situations.

Situation where the UEFA Champions League and UEFA wouldn't take place during the season.

Managers were sometimes getting fired despite having very good records.

Various fixes to the questions being asked in press conferences.

The was incorrectly going to extra time in the Semi-Finals instead of directly to penalty kicks.

Indicator that shows which team is controlled by the player was missing from some screens.

Corrected some issues with which teams were qualifying for various stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

that included both a transfer fee and a player exchange do not reflect the player exchange in the associated Transfer News.

There was no email notification of receiving Sell-On Clause revenue.

The Transactions screen was not properly reflecting the amount that was paid out from a Sell-On Fee following the transfer of an applicable player.

Shortcut to Inbox was not correctly displaying on Press Conference days.

Recently signed youth players were requesting playtime too often.

Various issues related to News articles.

Various text issues impacting Liga 1.

EA Sports has been proactive since the release of FIFA 20 with this latest update their fourth in the space of less than a month.

FIFA 20 recently celebrated reaching 10 million players with 450 million matches played and 1.2 billion goals already scored in the game.