FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Lukaku and Lewandowski lead the attack

The Manchester United and Bayern Munich attackers lead the way in the wake of decisive performances for their sides

Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski and Fabio Quagliarella lead the attack in the latest star-studded Team of the Week.

star Lewandowski is the highest-rated card available this week, having his overall figure boosted up to 93 after he helped his side pull level with at the top of the .

Lukaku, who once again proved decisive for with two goals against , joins him in attack with a rating of 89, while captain Quagliarella, after taking his tally up to 19 goals in 25 games this season, is now lifted to 88.

But there is quality spread all the way through this week's team, with star Virgil van Dijk, the second-best rated in the team at 91, partnering 's Gerard Pique, now at 89, in defence.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes the cut, as do star Nabil Fekir and 's hat-trick hero Robin van Persie.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI