FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Sterling & Rodriguez lead latest squad
Following great performances in the Premier League and Bundesliga respectively, Raheem Sterling and James Rodriguez are the men headlining a strong Team of the Week in EA Sports FIFA 19.
The Manchester City and Bayern Munich stars head up a starting XI that sees three players apiece from the top divisions in England and Germany – but no La Liga representation.
Sterling is joined by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno following his fine showcase against Manchester United, while Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake forms part of a three man defence.
Rodriguez is complimented by Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi at the rear and Julien Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen in midfield.
A pair of duos from Serie A – Milan’s Lucas Biglia and Torino’s Andrea Belotti – and Ligue 1 – Monaco’s Wissem Ben Yedder and Lille’s Nicolas Pepe – also make the side.
Porto defender Pepe is the lone Primeira Liga representative.
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is among those who make the bench, alongside Wisla Krakow midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski and Hamburger SV forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Bernd Leno – Arsenal
CB – Pepe – Porto
CB – Nathan Ake – Bournemouth
CB – Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
CAM – James Rodriguez – Bayern Munich
RM – Nicolas Pepe – Lille
CM – Julien Brandt – Bayer Leverkusen
CDM – Lucas Biglia – Milan
LW – Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
ST – Andrea Belotti – Torino
ST – Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco
BENCH
GK – Benoit Costil – Bordeaux
CAM – Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge
RM – Ismaila Sarr - Rennes
RM – Jakub Blaszczykowski – Wisla Krakow
ST – Simon Terodde – FC Koln
ST – Pierre-Michel Lasogga – Hamburger SV
ST – Jamie Vardy – Leicester City
RESERVES
LB – Cristian Calderon – Club Necaxa
LM – Ricardo Lopes - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
CAM – Sarpreet Singh – Wellington Phoenix
ST – Roberto Gutierrez – Palestino
ST – Anderson Lopes – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo