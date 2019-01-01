FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Hazard and Kompany lead the way
Vincent Kompany's heroics for Manchester City earned him a place on this week's FIFA 19 Team of the Week.
Kompany's long-range strike against Leicester City put City on the brink of a Premier League crown, with Pep Guardiola's side needing just a win against Brighton on the season's final day to secure a second straight title.
Eden Hazard also makes the squad after his two assists helped Chelsea secure a Champions League spot for next season with a win over Watford.
In goal, Nice's Walter Benitez earns the spot, with Joshua Kimmich, Kenny Lala and Pedro Mendes joining Kompany in defence.
Julian Brandt played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's 6-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, and the young German joins Hazard in midfield along with Papu Gomez and Andros Townsend.
Up top, Timo Werner and Bruno Fernandes continued their standout seasons, with Fernandes netting a hat-trick in Sporting's 8-1 destruction of Belenenses.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Walter Benitez - Nice
RB - Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
RWB - Kenny Lala - Strasbourg
CB - Vincent Kompany - Manchester City
CB - Pedro Mendes - Montpellier
RM - Andros Townsend - Crystal Palace
LW - Eden Hazard - Chelsea
CAM - Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen
CAM - Papu Gomez - Atalanta
ST - Timo Werner - RB Leipzig
CF - Bruno Fernandes - Sporting CP
BENCH
GK - Marko Dmitrovic - Eibar
CB - Felipe - SPAL
LM - Taison - Shakhtar Donetsk
CM - Fernando - Galatasaray
CAM - Remy Cabella - Saint-Etienne
ST - Jhon Cordoba - FC Koln
ST - Santi Mina - Valencia
RESERVES
RB - Ryan Fredericks - West Ham
LW - Amor Layouni - Bodo/Glimt
ST - Aliou Badji - Rapid Wien
ST - Martin Braithwaite - Leganes
ST - Philipp Hofmann - Eintracht Braunschweig