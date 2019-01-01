FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season: Hazard, Sterling and Salah headline squad
Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah have been included in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season.
Liverpool's Alisson, who collected the league's Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets, is shielded by a backline of his team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, ably assited by Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.
City's Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva are two of the midfielders, joined by Christian Eriksen of Tottenham.
A three-man attack consists of Salah and the City pairing of Sterling and Sergio Aguero, offering three of the best attacker in the game today.
While the starting XI is loaded with talent, the bench is equally impressive with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min and Sadio Mane among the fan-favorites included in the squad.
Filling out the bench are Ederson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Doherty and James Maddison.
See the full squads below...
FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Starting XI
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|CB
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|LB
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|RB
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|CDM
|Fernandindo
|Manchester City
|CM
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|RW
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|LW
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|ST
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Bench/Reserves
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|CM
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|LW
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|ST
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|LW
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|ST
|Rodri
|Atletico Madrid
|CM
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|RWB
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|ST
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|CAM
|James Maddison
|Leicester
Saudi Professional League Team of the Season XI
EA Sports have also released a Saudi Professional League TOTS, headlined by the likes of Nordin Amrabat and Abderrazak Hamdallah.
Striker Leandre Tawamba also appears to be a strong striking option up front, while Brazilian midfielder Petros could be a useful option for hybrid teams.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Maksym Koval
|Al Fateh
|LB
|Ibrahim Al Zubaidi
|Al Taawoun
|CB
|Manuel da Costa
|Al Ittihad
|CB
|Djamel Eddine Benlamri
|Al Shabab
|RB
|Mohammed Al Buraik
|Al Hilal
|LM
|Heldon
|Al Taawoun
|CDM
|Petros
|Al Nassr
|CDM
|Mohammed Kanno
|Al Hilal
|RM
|Nordin Amrabat
|Al Nassr
|ST
|Abderrazak Hamdallah
|Al Nassr
|ST
|Leandre Tawamba
|Al Taawoun