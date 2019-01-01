FIFA 19 FUTTIES: Mateo Kovacic Squad Building Challenge

The event is still ongoing and the Chelsea midfielder has beaten off some fierce competition

The annual FUTTIES event in Ultimate Team is still going strong as the most recent card revealed is the Dynamic Dribbler. The fans have voted 's recent £40 million ($50m) permanent signing Mateo Kovacic as the central-midfielder, beating competition from 's Xherdan Shaqiri and 's Julian Draxler.

The 92-rated pink card is outstanding with 88 pace, 94 dribbling, 87 shooting, 80 defending, 90 passing and 81 physicality - as well as four-star skill moves and weak-foot.

Out of his impressive in-game stats, the highlights are the Croatian's 93 acceleration, 99 shot power, 94 long shots, 96 vision, 95 short passing, 97 ball control, 96 dribbling and 90 interceptions. There isn't much more you could ask for from a centre-mid and his Squad Building Challenge isn't too expensive either.

You'll want to take advantage, which is why Goal is here to help with cheap SBC solutions.

FUTTIES Mateo Kovacic

FUTTIES Mateo Kovacic 1 - Premier League

Requirements: Minimum number of Premier League players: 1, minimum squad rating: 85, minimum team chemistry: 50, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Lucas Torreira (2,220), Sebastian Coates (2,000), Jeremy Mathieu (15,500), Man of the Match Matthijs de Light (24,250), Nicolas Tagliafico (23,000), Fejsa (2,500), Jiri Pavlenka (1,800), Frenkie de Jong (1,800), Rune Almenning Jarstein (2,000), Kevin Kampl (1,800), Europa League Ante Rebic (24,750) (101,600 coins total).

Rewards: One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.

FUTTIES Mateo Kovacic 2 - 83-Rated Squad

Requirements: Minimum squad rating: 83, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : UEFA Champions League Ralf Fahrmann (13,000), Lars Stindl (1,400), Sven Bender (1,400), Lars Bender (3,700), Timo Horn (4,300), Sebastian Rudy (1,300), Kevin Kampl (1,800), Yann Sommer (6,500), Kerem Demirbay (2,400), Max Kruse (1,800), Andrej Kramaric (4,200) (41,800 coins total).​

Rewards: One rare electrum players pack which is worth 30,000 coins.