FIFA 19 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers

Goal takes a look at the potential abilities of some of the world's best wonderkids in Career Mode on the latest version of the football game

There is nothing that gets a club's fan base more excited than the prospect of having a wonderkid on their books, a game-changing player who can define the team for years to come and propel them to silverware at home and in continental competition.

FIFA 19 is no different, with an astute signing of a young player turning your Career Mode team from also-rans into genuine contenders. There are loads of talented young players from around the world that end up becoming superstars with the right tuition and game time, including many bargains that may even be willing to sign for teams outside the top flight.

Goal compiles all the wonderkids in FIFA 19, listing the players with the highest potential rating under 20 in the game. This list is ordered by position, with the players separated into the category of their primary position. For example, Kylian Mbappe's preferred position is on the wing, so he is listed as a forward, but he's also the best young midfielder in the game too as he's just so talented, he can play almost everywhere!

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 19 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 19: BEST YOUNG GOALKEEPERS

NAME AGE CLUB PO. CR PR VA. G Donnarumma 19 AC Milan GK 82 93 £25.5m A Lafont 19 Fiorentina GK 77 89 £10.6m A Lunin 19 Real Madrid GK 76 88 £9.2m C Fruchtl 18 Bayern Munich GK 65 86 £900k M Svilar 18 Benfica GK 67 85 £1.1m A Plizzari 18 AC Milan GK 66 84 £950k W Farinez 20 Millonarios GK 73 83 £4.4m J Biljow 20 Feyenoord GK 72 82 £3.4m B Dragowski 20 Fiorentina GK 71 82 £2.8m F Uzoho 19 Deportivo GK 68 82 £1.4m F Muller 20 Mainz GK 67 82 £1.2m Diogo Costa 18 Porto GK 66 82 £950k O Mandanda 19 Bordeaux GK 64 82 £700k Y Diouf 18 Troyes GK 62 82 £400k S Laiton 18 Auxerre GK 60 82 £350k G Kobel 20 Hoffenheim GK 66 81 £1m L Plogmann 18 Werder Bremen GK 60 81 £350k A Semper 20 Chievo Verona GK 67 80 £1m M Schubert 20 Dynamo Dresden GK 67 80 £1m P Dahlberg 19 Watford GK 67 80 £1m A Muric 19 Man City GK 61 80 £400k L Ingolotti 18 Atletico Aldosivi GK 58 80 £200k

Once again, AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best young shot-stopper in the game, reflecting his real-life status where he won Goal's NxGn in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2018. Donnarumma's price in FIFA 19 will probably scare off many potential suitors, but he is the only young goalkeeper who ends up with a rating over 90.

Andriy Lunin starts Career Mode on loan from Real Madrid, so is not an option in the first transfer window, but value can be had if you look to Bayern Munich's Christian Fruchtl or Benfica's Mile Svilar, who impressed last season against Manchester United in the Europa League despite conceding an own goal.

Those two will probably not get into your team straight away, with the vast majority of talented young goalkeepers having ratings less than 70 at the start of the game.

FIFA 19: BEST YOUNG DEFENDERS

NAME AGE CLUB PO. CR PR VA. M de Ligt 18 Ajax CB 80 91 £18m T Alexander-Arnold 19 Liverpool RB 78 88 £12.3m D Upamecano 19 RB Leipzig CB 76 88 £10.6m Diogo Liete 19 Porto CB 74 87 £8.4m B Kamara 18 Marseille CB,CDM 71 87 £3.9m A Bastoni 19 Inter CB 67 87 £1.3m Pablo Maffeo 20 Stuttgart RWB,RM 78 86 £11.4m N Mukiele 20 RB Leipzig CB,RB,RWB 77 86 £10.6m Eder Militao 20 Porto RB,CB 75 86 £8.8m J Kounde 19 Bordeaux CB 73 86 £5.7m E Ampadu 17 Chelsea CB,CDM 63 86 £650k M Saracchi 20 RB Leipzig LB 75 85 £8.4m A Hakimi 19 Real Madrid RB,LB 75 85 £7.9m P Restos 19 Bayer Leverkusen CB,RB,LB 75 85 £7.9m J Foyth 20 Spurs CB 70 85 £3.1m M Varnier 20 Cittadella CB 70 85 £3.1m G Itter 19 Wolfsburg LB 67 85 £1.3m F Benkovic 20 Leicester CB 76 84 £8.8m T Herndandez 20 Real Madrid LB,LWB 76 84 £8.4m F Udokhai 20 Wolfsburg CB 76 84 £8.8m Lato 20 Valencia LB,LWB,LM 75 84 £7.9m T Fosu-Mensah 20 Man Utd RB,CB 74 84 £7m I Konate 19 RB Leipzig CB 73 84 £5.3m D Maresic 18 Sturm Graz CB 72 84 £4m Diogo Dalot 19 Man Utd RB,LB 72 84 £4.1m Dodo 19 Vitoria Guimaraes RB 71 84 £3.4m N Perez 18 Argentinos Juniors CB 70 84 £2.9m C Carter-Vickers 20 Spurs CB 69 84 £1.8m N Cozza 19 Montpellier CB,LWB 68 84 £1.5m R Gummy 20 Lech Poznan RB 68 84 £1.6m K Ruegg 19 Zurich RB,CM 67 84 £1.3m L Mai 18 Bayern Munich CB 64 84 £750k R James 18 Wigan RB,CB 64 84 £725k

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most in-demand defenders in world football, but is surprisingly affordable in FIFA 19 - if you have that budget that is! He has a current rating of 80, meaning he's probably good enough to be a starter at most clubs before getting better and better each season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's breakthrough season at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp has earned him the prize of the best young full-back in FIFA 19. It's not quite a trophy, but with an opening value of just over £12 million, you may be able to tempt him away from Anfield to win silverware elsewhere.

Wales international Ethan Ampadu is a versatile defender, having already played for his country in midfield, and is available relatively cheaply at the start of the game. If you can sign him in the first transfer window, you'll be greatly rewarded as he develops into a brilliant talent on and off the ball.

FIFA 19: BEST YOUNG MIDFIELDERS

NAME AGE CLUB PO. CR PR VA. L Bailey 20 Bayer Leverkusen LM,RM 82 89 £27.7m E Barco 19 Atlanta United LM,CAM,ST 74 89 £10.6m C Pulisic 19 Borussia Dortmund RM,LM,RW,LW 79 88 £16.7m H Aouar 20 Lyon CM,LW,CAM 78 88 £14.5m K Havertz 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM,RM,CF 79 88 £16.7m P Foden 18 Man City CAM,CM 73 88 £7m Riqui Puig 18 Barcelona CM 68 88 £1.6m S Tonali 18 Brescia CDM,CM 66 88 £1.2m A Diawara 20 Napoli CM,CDM 77 87 £12.3m I Sarr 20 Rennes LM,RM,ST 76 87 £11.9m Y Karamoh 19 Inter RM,RW 73 87 £7.5m J Sancho 18 Borussia Dortmund LM,LW 72 87 £5.7m A Davies 17 Vancouver Whitecaps LM,RM 72 87 £5.3m Sergio Gomez 17 Borussia Dortmund CAM,CM 68 87 £1.6m A Gomes 17 Man Utd CAM,LW 66 87 £1.2m A Dabo 17 Nantes LM,CM 63 87 £700k V Tsygankov 20 Dynamo Kyiv RM,LM 79 86 £15.8m Wendel 20 Sporting CP CM 75 86 £10.1m S Berge 20 Genk CDM,CM 75 86 £8.8m Gedson Fernandes 19 Benfica CM 74 86 £8.4m Ferran Torres 18 Valencia RM,RW,LM 73 86 £6.2m Jovane Cabral 20 Sporting CP RM,LM 73 86 £6.6m Paulinho 17 Bayer Leverkusen RM 71 86 £4.1m Kangin Lee 17 Valencia CAM,LM,RM 70 86 £3.1m S Diop 18 Monaco CAM 65 86 £1.1m Alfa Semedo 20 Benfica CDM,CM,CB 76 85 £9.2m Dani Olmo 20 Dinamo Zagreb LM,CAM 75 85 £9.7m M Locatelli 20 AC Milan CDM 75 85 £8.4m Bruno Xadas 20 Braga RM 74 85 £8.4m M Mount 19 Chelsea CAM 74 85 £8.4m G Chakvetadze 18 Gent CAM 72 85 £4.8m A Maier 19 Hertha Berlin CM,CDM 72 85 £5.3m M Cuisance 18 Borussia M'gladbach CM 72 85 £4.8m M Zaracho 20 RC Avellaneda RM,CM,CAM 72 85 £5.3m A Tchouameni 18 Bordeaux CDM,CM 71 85 £3.9m S Ozcan 20 Koln CM,CDM 70 85 £3.4m M Sharapenko 19 Dynamo Kyiv CM,CDM,CAM 69 85 £2m B Woodburn 18 Liverpool CAM,LW,ST 68 85 £1.6m M Edwards 19 Spurs RM,CAM 66 85 £1.2m T Kubo 17 Tokyo CAM,RM,ST,LM 63 85 £700k

Bundesliga duo Leon Bailey and Christian Pulisic are well known around the world already and their values in FIFA 19 reflect this. They're both first-team ready at the start of the game, just like Bailey's team-mate Kai Havertz, who is the perfect young player to support the attack through the middle.

Manchester City's Phil Foden is available for half the price of the German-based players, and with excellent ball control and passing, he can be a midfield anchor for many years. Most of the midfielders have multiple positions, with attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo capable of playing anywhere across midfield or even in attack. He's a very affordable option as he starts the game on loan at J-League club Yokohama F Marinos. Oh, and he's also nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi'. Who wouldn't want him in their team?

Aside from Kubo, there are number of talented 17-year-olds available at reasonable prices, but they will need plenty of game time to reach their potential. Luckily you can train them in FIFA 19 or even better, give them game time.

FIFA 19: BEST YOUNG FORWARDS

NAME AGE CLUB PO. CR PR VA. K Mbappe 19 PSG RW,ST,RM 87 95 £63.4m Vinicius Junior 17 Real Madrid LW,RW 77 92 £15.4m M Rashford 20 Man Utd LW,ST,LM 81 89 £23.3m P Cutrone 20 AC Milan ST 77 89 £14.1m R Sessegnon 18 Fulham LW,LB 75 88 £10.6m J Arp 18 Hamburg ST 69 88 £1.9m C Under 20 Roma RW,LW 77 87 £12.8m M Kean 18 Juventus ST 72 87 £5.7m Joao Felix 18 Benfica LW,CAM 70 87 £3.2m C Hudson-Odoi 17 Chelsea LW,CAM,RW 68 87 £1.6m P Pellegri 17 Monaco ST 67 87 £1.3m L Martinez 20 Inter ST 79 86 £15.8m F Chiesa 20 Fiorentina RW,CF 77 86 £12.3m J Kluivert 19 Roma LW,RW 75 86 £9.7m Rafael Leao 19 Lille ST,LM 72 86 £5.7m C Kouame 20 Genoa ST,CF 71 86 £4.4m T Weah 18 PSG ST,LW 69 86 £1.9m Brahim Diaz 18 Man City LW,RW,CAM 69 86 £1.9m A Gouiri 18 Lyon ST 67 86 £1.4m W Geubbels 16 Monaco ST 64 86 £900k S Bergwijn 20 PSV LW,RW 77 85 £11.4m K Dolberg 20 Ajax ST 76 85 £10.6m E Mor 20 Celta Vigo LW,RW,ST,CF 74 85 £8.4m T Abraham 20 Chelsea ST 74 85 £8.8m D Rossi 20 Los Angeles FC LW,ST,RW 72 85 £5.3m O Okwonkwo 20 Bologna LW,CAM 70 85 £3.4m M Romero 19 PSV ST 70 85 £3.4m M Maolida 19 Nice LW,ST,LM 70 85 £3.3m J David 18 Gent ST 68 85 £1.6m Matheus Cunha 19 RB Leipzig ST,RM,CF 67 85 £1.4m M Boadu 17 AZ Alkmaar ST 66 85 £1.1m V Supriaga 18 Dynamo Kyiv ST 66 85 £1.2m R Nelson 18 Arsenal RW 65 85 £980k T Chong 18 Man Utd RW,LW,CAM 65 85 £980k M Odegaard 19 Real Madrid RW 74 84 £7.9m E Dennis 20 Club Brugge ST,RM,LM 73 84 £6.2m H Bande 19 Ajax LW,ST 72 84 £4.8m D Solanke 20 Liverpool ST 70 84 £3.5m C Stengs 19 AZ Alkmaar RW 69 84 £2m Leo Jaba 19 PAOK ST,LM 69 84 £2m Han Kwang Song 19 Cagliari ST 68 84 £1.7m E Haland 17 Molde ST 67 84 £1.3m M Sylla 18 Monaco ST 65 84 £990k G Middleton 18 Rangers LW 64 84 £810k J Sargent 18 Werder Bremen ST 64 84 £840k E Nketiah 19 Arsenal ST 64 84 £860k R Brewster 18 Liverpool ST 62 84 £620k R Griffiths 18 Lyon ST 61 84 £500k

It's no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is the highest rated young player in FIFA 19 as well as the teenager with the highest potential. The PSG superstar starts off at 87 rated but can reach as high as 95 - which is better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's current ratings!

Unfortunately signing Mbappe is all but impossible for the vast majority of clubs, so you will likely have to look elsewhere to find your talismanic frontman. Hamburg teenager Jann-Fiete Arp can become an 88-rated striker while Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is a brilliant young winger who can also play through the middle.

Two young Americans who start off relatively cheap and low-rated are PSG's Timothy Weah and Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent, but both can become an unstoppable force by the time the 2026 World Cup in North America rolls around.